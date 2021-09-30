Riyan Parag's Outrageous Run Out of Virat Kohli During IPL 2021 Match Triggers Meme Fest

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While it was a disappointing result for Rajasthan, both while batting and fielding, youngster Riyan Parag’s impressive fielding effort, which resulted in the run-out of Virat Kohli, could be considered one of the highlights of the match. It happened during the seventh over of RCB’s chase. Kohli was trying to steal a short run and ran towards the non-striker’s end. Parag, who was at point, threw the ball with all of his strength and hit the stumps directly.

Although the decision went for a third umpire review, Kohli, who can easily be considered one of the fastest batters between the wickets, was declared out. While Parag’s fielding effort was considered impressive by experts, it triggered some hilarious reactions and memes on Twitter.

Riyan Parag to Kohli today : pic.twitter.com/gXU1siiyFm— Adish 🏏 (@36__NotAllOut) September 29, 2021

riyan parag after running out kohli pic.twitter.com/z0ktIpFNUT— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) September 29, 2021

When Riyan Parag reaches to his hotel room and remembers he took Kohli’s wkt #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/cweG2Nz3xG— S. (@highonnweed) September 29, 2021

Rajasthan batted first on Wednesday’s IPL 2021 game and their openers gave them a terrific start adding 77 runs between them, Evin Lewis struck his first fifty of the season before departing. However, after the two departed, RR innings suffered a collapse from 100/1 to finish at 149/9 in 20 overs. In reply, RCBe started the chase with a flurry of boundaries. The opening pair of Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal adding 48 runs. After Kohli was run out on 25 in the seventh over, Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell stitched a 69-run stand for the third wicket which put them on course for the win. They currently sit comfortably in the third position in the points table with 14 points.

