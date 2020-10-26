Riyan Parag's Reaction to Jofra Archer's One-handed Freak Catch Against Mumbai Indians is All of Us

After going unnoticed in the IPL 2020, World Cup hero Ben Stokes broke free on Sunday night as Rajasthan Royals thrashed the mighty Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Chasing an imposing target of 196 posted by Mumbai Indians, Stokes (107*) and Sanju Samson (54*) took it upon themselves to put up a fiery show as their unbroken 152-run partnership helped the Royals register a comfortable victory with 10 deliveries to spare.

While the RR batters made the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack look ordinary, there was a moment of brilliance in the match when Jofra Archer made a catch look easy when the MI batsmen were cruising in the first innings.

The incident happened in the 11th over bowled by Kartik Tyagi. Ishan Kishan cut the fourth ball of the over which got a leading edge and raced to Jofra Archer who was stationed at the boundary rope. Archer initially misjudged the ball but ended up taking a one-handed freak catch at third-man to send dangerous-looking Kishan (37 off 36) before he could do more damage.

Archer's superhuman abilities left viewers and commentators in disbelief. So was the case with Archer's teammates Riyan Parag, Tyagi and Ben Stokes, who couldn't believe what they had witnessed.

Soon Parag's reaction went viral across microblogging site Twitter.

Archer's athleticism was a rage among IPL fans.

Here's the video of Archer's catch:

The victory for Rajasthan Royals meant two crucial points and a chance to remain in the hunt for the play-offs this year.