Riyan Parag's Reaction to Jofra Archer's One-handed Freak Catch Against Mumbai Indians is All of Us
Twitter screengrab | IPL 2020.
Jofra Archer pulled off a one-handed stunner to dismiss Mumbai Indians' opener Ishan Kishan in IPL 2020 match on Sunday.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: October 26, 2020, 8:36 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
After going unnoticed in the IPL 2020, World Cup hero Ben Stokes broke free on Sunday night as Rajasthan Royals thrashed the mighty Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Chasing an imposing target of 196 posted by Mumbai Indians, Stokes (107*) and Sanju Samson (54*) took it upon themselves to put up a fiery show as their unbroken 152-run partnership helped the Royals register a comfortable victory with 10 deliveries to spare.
While the RR batters made the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack look ordinary, there was a moment of brilliance in the match when Jofra Archer made a catch look easy when the MI batsmen were cruising in the first innings.
The incident happened in the 11th over bowled by Kartik Tyagi. Ishan Kishan cut the fourth ball of the over which got a leading edge and raced to Jofra Archer who was stationed at the boundary rope. Archer initially misjudged the ball but ended up taking a one-handed freak catch at third-man to send dangerous-looking Kishan (37 off 36) before he could do more damage.
Archer's superhuman abilities left viewers and commentators in disbelief. So was the case with Archer's teammates Riyan Parag, Tyagi and Ben Stokes, who couldn't believe what they had witnessed.
Also Read: Indians Googled Jofra Archer's Home Country After He Broke into Bihu Dance With Riyan Parag
Soon Parag's reaction went viral across microblogging site Twitter.
Riyan Parag is me to Jofra's catch. #IPL pic.twitter.com/3na4W2robZ— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 25, 2020
Reaction from Parag is from everyone who watched the catch of Jofra Archer. pic.twitter.com/dJ9GJFpCis— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 25, 2020
Expressions galore as @JofraArcher takes a blinder 😯😯#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/j0Xb9TSJ0g— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020
What a catch by jofra archerhttps://t.co/ebYzV4xF0KWatch now 👆👆👆👆 pic.twitter.com/P8n3TY7Ep9— 90's Kid (@90s_kid_awsm) October 25, 2020
Archer's athleticism was a rage among IPL fans.
Jofra Archer baba 😲😲🔥What A catch @JofraArcher 👌#RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/vQGhWj2Qy3— Swarup Rahane (@swaruprahane88) October 25, 2020
Jofra Archer imitating the bowling action of Jaspreet Bumrah.#RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/RnGN5iCbjR— Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 25, 2020
What a one handed catch by Jofra Archer 🔥 #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/AEcdJpskfF— Prakash Shetty (@kitneka) October 25, 2020
Jofra Archer has taken the catch of the IPL!What a catch! WOW#RRvMI pic.twitter.com/h9EQEowjQO— Tapan Nath 🏏 (@Iam_Tnath) October 25, 2020
what a catch from Jofra Archer.RR needed that moment of brilliance.#RRvMI #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/BEeJxk63Z1— SAMRAAT (@DynamiteXI) October 25, 2020
Here's the video of Archer's catch:
Jofra Archer, what a catch! 🏏 #Dream11IPL2020 #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/V3fZu0Dqmc— Danny Culley (@DannyCulley1) October 25, 2020
The victory for Rajasthan Royals meant two crucial points and a chance to remain in the hunt for the play-offs this year.