Riz Ahmed Revealed He's Married to Novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, Internet Had a Collective Heartbreak

In a surprising turn of events, British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed revealed that he "secretly" tied the knot with best-selling author Fatima Farheen Mirza in 2020.

Riz spilled the beans around how he had met his wife and eventually what led to what during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday night.

The Rogue One actor said that they had kept the entire wedding business "super intimate and socially distant" for obvious reasons. They hardly even had a any guests, unlike typical 'Desi' weddings.

But fans could not help but wonder why and how the duo kept the nuptials under wraps for so long. Here's why. Riz said, "I guess because we live in a social media age, if you don't get on the megaphone about stuff, it's like it's a secret."

Talking more about how he met Fatima in New York, Riz said the couple "randomly" bumped into each other while the former was preparing for his role for his film, 'Sound of Metal'.

The duo occupied the same table in a cafeteria and was jostling over the same laptop plug point, as both were busy with their writings. And that's how the "modern way of meeting" clicked for them.

"We struck up a friendship, and then we reconnected down the line. But it's weirdly like one of the many things about preparing for this role that was so special, it just brought a lot of goodness into my life." he said.

However, Riz and Fatima's story of 'randomly bumping' into their life-partner seems like a straight-out-of-a-rom-com love story and netizens can't stop creating a buzz about it now. Many even expressed their heart-breaks following the news through a meme game.

So riz ahmed really married the author of one of my favorite books — fatima farheen mirza and they met at a cafe while writing. He really is married huh😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6XvGbSDj4W — ukay (@uk_aaay) January 14, 2021

I need a movie about the real life meet-cute of Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza! https://t.co/fzXcSEB79c — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) January 15, 2021

Riz Ahmed's meetcute with his now-wife is straight out of a rom com. Adorable https://t.co/xNfQCnUxZm — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) January 14, 2021

Me at a cafe: “Hi, can I have one hazelnut latte and one Riz Ahmed to jostle over the same plug point? Thanks.” https://t.co/B2ANCTZwUT — the99thZainabyouknow (@najeebz18) January 15, 2021

me finding out riz ahmed is married pic.twitter.com/93WPklXVKA — Emily Perry (@emilytheperry) January 12, 2021

riz ahmed and his wife met at a café when they reached for the same charger port and now they’re married what the fuck ????? that literally sounds like something straight out of a fanfiction i’m going to combust that’s so cute pic.twitter.com/QK8XivBdkk — cuntbark (@gonedgirl) January 14, 2021

Untrue. You did https://t.co/uSWTfc6rgz I don't believe this one bit but also how dare you take this away from me. https://t.co/F0F1M1GZX4 — Shruti Sunderraman (@sundermanbegins) January 15, 2021

ANOTHER THING COVID HAS TAKEN FROM WRITERS IS MEETING RIZ AHMED AT A COFFEE SHAPE AND THEN GETTING. MARRIED. https://t.co/5IngYa2mlo pic.twitter.com/r5RoVmLmiy — Preeti Chhibber says WE WON IN GA! (@runwithskizzers) January 14, 2021

Fatima, who has been reportedly raised in California, is a New York Times best-selling author and her books include A Place for Us, released in 2018.

Riz had first dropped the truth-bomb around his wedding roumours during an episode of Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast.