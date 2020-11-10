RJD Supporters Bring Raw Fish for Tejashwi Yadav as Token of Luck While Bihar Awaits Election Results

Even as the counting of votes remained underway in 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, the contest seems to be heating up. And residents of Bihar are leaving no stones or fish unturned to show their support and solidarity with their chosen candidates.

But instead of flowers and other conventional tokens of love and support, fans of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav are bringing him a rather unusual gift to bring good luck - fish.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) slowly takes the lead over Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, support for Yadav has been amplifying in Bihar.

In photos and videos that are going viral, Yadav's supporters can be seen bringing fish for good luck. As per reports, Tejashwi supporters flocked to his Patna residence from his Hazipur and were seen showing off a giant fish right outside the home of the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate.

Speaking to media persons, an RJD supporter from Samastipur district who had brought the fish said that the fish brought good luck. He said that all Tejashwi needed to do was take a look at the fish and his luck would change.

.@RJDforIndia supporter brings Fish as a sign of good luck for @yadavtejashwi He brought it in 2015 too#BattleforBihar @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/kfemAVEFwC — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) November 10, 2020

According to the locals, looking at the fish might help change Tejashwi's fortune, just like it did last time in 2015. Speaking to CNN News18, NC Sahni from Samastipur said that he and presented a similar fish to Yadav in 2015.

While the coalition had been losing that election, the supporter insisted that after Yadav took a look at the fish, his luck turned.

In the hilarious video, the giant fish seems to wriggle out of the supporters' hands, even as he spoke to the camera, causing much levity on social media.

In 2015, the six-party Mahagathbandhan dubbed the "Janata Parivar" led by RJD and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar won the Legislative Elections. But the victory did not last long for RJD - the single largest party in 2015 with 81 seats - when Kumar resigned from the coalition in 2017 and joined the NDA.

Meanwhile, counting is underway in 55 polling centers across Bihar with RJD poised to regain power. Most Bihar exit poll results have predicted a landslide for the five-party Mahagathbandhan led by young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.