Red FM RJ Malishka Mendonsa Dancing For Neeraj Chopra on Videocall Met With Backlash For Being 'Inappropriate'
Red FM RJ Malishka Mendonsa Dancing For Neeraj Chopra on Videocall Met With Backlash For Being 'Inappropriate'

In the 45-second video, Maliksha Mendonsa and some if her female colleagues were seen dancing to the song ‘uden jab jab zulfein teri‘ from the Bollywood movie Naya Da

Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic gold medal win for India has been met with a warm response from Indians, but some people in their appreciation may have taken it a bit too far. Red FM Radio jockeys, Malishka Mendonsa and her female colleagues on Thursday sparked a row following a clip of them dancing for Neeraj Chopra during their interview went viral. Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the second-ever Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, and the only Indian to win a gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old farmer’s son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced the second throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics. This was Neeraj Chopra’s first appearance at the Olympics but his journey towards clinching an Olympic berth has not been easy, amid a few injury setbacks hindering his goal.

While his win became the talk of the country, Malishka Mendonsa’s moves during a videocall to interview him, have majorly been deemed inappropriate. In the 45-second video, Mendonsa and some if her female colleagues were seen dancing to the song ‘uden jab jab zulfein teri‘ from the Bollywood movie Naya Daur. In the clip, Mendosa is also seen carrying a flower, which she gestures towards Chopra. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Mendonsa had written, “Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing."

She also offered him a ‘Jaadhu ki jappi’ (a hug) virtually, to which Chopra looks visibly uncomfortable.

Calling their act ‘disgusting,’ ‘cheap’ Indians on Twitter didn’t mince their words on calling out their inappropriate behaviour. Some Twitter users even apologised on behalf of the RJs, pointing out how the dance made Chopra feel ‘awkward’ and somehow disrespected someone of his stature. One user also asked the RJs to ‘stop romanticising male players’ adding that they were ‘much more than a sexual object.’

Quite a few people pointed out that if the genders were reversed, this ‘move’ would have had a lot more serious consequences than just backlash or flak.

It also brings up a very valid point — that objectification isn’t limited to females only. Neeraj Chopra’s win had people searching for all sorts of things about him, but whether he had a girlfriend or not was one of the queries people wanted to know - perhaps in a breach of his personal space. In a recent interview, Neeraj Chopra was asked about the attention he is receiving from female fans and what the thinks of it.

“It is good but to tell the truth, I am focusing on my game," Neeraj Chopra said in an interview to Times Now.

When prodded further if he has a girlfriend or what his plans are regarding the matter, he said: “Will see later, now my focus is on my game. There is no one now."

“It is great that I am getting so much love. The coming year is important with the Asian Games and the World Championships, and then other tournaments leading to the Olympics again. So I want to focus on my game."

first published:August 21, 2021, 09:15 IST