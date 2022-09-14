Road Accident Victim in MP Carried to Hospital in JCB Machine After Not Getting Ambulance

A road accident victim had to be carried to the hospital in a JCB machine in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district after the ambulance did not reach in time. A video of it has been widely shared on the internet showing the injured man lying in the bucket of the machine, reported news agency ANI.

In the clip, uploaded by ANI on Twitter, two men are seen standing atop the JCB machine’s bucket while the victim is lying inside it. As they reach the hospital, the bucket is lowered and two other men can be seen lifting the victim and making him lie on a stretcher.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Accident victim in Katni taken to hospital in a JCB as the ambulance got late in arriving at the accident spot (13.09) pic.twitter.com/f2qcMvUmcV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

Pradeep Mudhiya, Chief Medical and Health Officer, told the news agency that the man had met with a bike accident in the Barhi area of Katni district. He dialed 108 to call an ambulance but could not get one as the “related agency providing ambulance services got changed,” Mudhiya said.

Katni: Victim had a bike accident in Barhi & called 108 but ambulance wasn't available as related agency providing ambulance services got changed. Ambulance was coming from nearby town & got late. Proposal sent for new ambulance: Pradeep Mudhiya, Chief Medical & Health Officer pic.twitter.com/uhdF03pxuk — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

Mudhiya added that an ambulance was reaching the accident spot from a nearby town but got late. He further stated that a proposal for a new ambulance has been sent.

The victim was identified as Mahesh Barman who suffered a fractured leg in the road accident. As per Pushpendra Vishwakarma, owner of the JCB machine and a local Janpad Panchayat member, Barman was refused help from several auto rickshaw drivers while an ambulance was also not available at that time. The accident happened in front of Vishwakarma’s shop at Khitauli Road. Hence, he decided to use his JCB machine to carry the man to the hospital, reported The New Indian Express.

Responding to the matter, a health department official told the publication that the agency operating the Dial 108 ambulance was changed due to which ambulance could not be provided in the area. The official informed that the victim sought an ambulance from the Community Health Center (CHC) in Vijayraghavgarh but it could not reach on time. However, as per the official, two ambulances were available at the CHC in Barhi and could have been sent if the victim had been contacted there.

