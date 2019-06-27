'Road to Nowhere': 100 Drivers End Up in Muddy Mess after Taking Google Maps Detour

They were stuck in a traffic jam but the alternate route turned out to be even worse.

Nearly 100 drivers were led astray by Google Maps after a crash on Peña Boulevard, a road leading to Denver International Airport in Colorado, United States.

Relying on the app, the drivers took a detour, only to end up on a dirt road that had turned into a “muddy mess” due to rain.

Cars started sliding around and some vehicles couldn't make it through the mud, and about 100 others became trapped behind them, CNN reports.

"I thought 'maybe there's a detour' and pulled it up on Google Maps, and it gave me a detour that was half the time," said Connie Monsees, who was on her way to pick up her husband at the airport.

"It was 43 minutes initially, and it was going to be 23 instead -- so I took the exit and drove where they told me to,” CNN quoted her as saying.

"There were a bunch of other cars going down [the dirt road] too, so I said, 'I guess it's OK.' It was not OK."

Google said the road was not marked as private.

"We take many factors into account when determining driving routes, including the size of the road and the directness of the route," the company said in a statement. "While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather. We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving."

Monsees was able to get out of the sticky situation.

"I tore up the front passenger wheel well liner," Monsees said, adding that others had it much worse.