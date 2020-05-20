BUZZ

Roadrunner Wins Again: Real-Life Video of Coyote Chasing Bird Reminds Twitter of Looney Tunes

When netizens witnessed a real life chase between a coyote and a road runner | Image credit: Twitter

The real-life chase was capture in Tucson, Arizona, and even in this instance, the coyote had to accept defeat and retreat on its path.

The popular cartoon show Looney Tunes was famous for the endless animosity between the Road Runner and Wile E Coyote. The coyote could never get hold of the ground cuckoo no matter how well he plotted and planned.

Looks like even in reality it is hard for the animal to overpower the avian opponent. At least, a recent video indicated to this outcome. Posted on Twitter, a few days back, the clip saw a coyote chasing a bird that seemed to be a roadrunner.

The user informed netizens that the incident was from Tucson, Arizona, and even in this video, the coyote had to accept defeat and retreat on its path. The post was captioned as: “OMG coyote vs roadrunner is real and it’s happening right now y’all!!!”

And the social media users dived into childhood Looney Tunes memory. While many celebrated the roadrunner’s victory, others were sure that Wile E Coyote would return with a better plan.

Many Twitter users pointed out how the coyote had detected that he was being filmed and looked at the camera.

The twitter user named Michael Bogan, who is a wildlife biology professor at the University of Arizona, also mentioned that the animals in the video were, in fact, a coyote and a roadrunner as they were quite common to sight near the Santa Cruz River area.

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions.


