‘Rob Da Bank’: British DJ’s Name Turns into Meme Fest on Twitter

Artists are known to have pen names or stage names for creative or privacy protection purposes. However, there are times when artists get too creative and even become the subject of memes on social media. Most recently British DJ Robert John Gorham whose stage name Rob da Bank has caught the attention of Twitter users. The curator of Camp Bestival music festival recently appeared in a BBC interview where he talked about the cultural event taking place at Lulworth Castle in Dorset, UK.

However, more than what he spoke it was his stage name that flashed on the screen that became a meme for the creative netizens. Sharing a screengrab from the interview, Twitter users got creative and left viewers in splits with their imagination.

A Twitter user posted the screengrab and wrote in the caption, “Yes, I’d like to open a bank account. Oh my name? Uhhh.” With over 58.8k likes and 7.8k retweets, netizens found the humour quite appealing. Some of the users even wondered if the name is for real as one user commented, “Is this name legit?”

Another user commented how the meme can continue as Rob Da Bank will be “immediately getting arrested for nominative precrime.”

Then getting immediately getting arrested for nominative precrime— Nutsy, The Nutsposter (@LiemMac) August 4, 2021

A few gamers were reminded of Capcom’s adventure video game legal drama Ace Attorney as soon as they saw the meme. One of the users retweeted the meme and wrote, “This is the true culprit of a first case in Ace Attorney.” Another gamer identified the musician as “Ace Attorney suspect.”

This is the true culprit of a first case in ace attorney https://t.co/fKp5Az8HX2— LPT (@Letplayterribly) August 4, 2021

As the meme gained traction, Gorham himself came across the meme and posted a picture on his twitter account as he wrote, “Finally I became a meme.” The meme creator @psa10memes also retweeted Gorham’s tweet and wrote, “This went full circle.”

This went full circle 😂 https://t.co/KyOkTuRZhS— To be Frank (@psa10memes) August 4, 2021

Some users even posted pictures of similar screenshots where the subject’s name was almost a pun. As this user posted the picture of a fire department official who went by the name Les McBurney.

Have you come across any such meme-worthy name?

