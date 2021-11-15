'Robbed, Unfair': Babar Azam Fans Unite After David Warner Wins T20 World Cup POTM

Australia lifted their first-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday by beating rivals New Zealand in the final by 8 wickets. Aussie opener David Warner scored a match-winning half-century to complete a remarkable turnaround in the tournament after being under-fire for his dip in form in recent times. Warner gave a brilliant start to Australia’s innings and his knock of 53 off 38 with four fours and three sixes played a major role in their successful chase of 173 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Warner finished with 289 runs from seven innings and was chosen as Player of The Tournament for his effort with the bat. Since the Player of The Tournament was announced on Sunday, many fans took to social media to express disappointment over the decision to give the trophy to Warner instead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Warner finished with 289 runs from seven innings while Babar scored 303 runs in six innings. Following the final on Sunday, social media was filled with posts by fans calling out the “unfair" decision.

I was so sure that babarazam will be the player of the Tournment. But ,We all see the most unfair decision by Icc ! #BabarAzam#playerofthetournament pic.twitter.com/k9xzpNrF80— Yawar Abbas (@YawarAb24145896) November 15, 2021

Babar Azam was player of the tournament. It doesn't matter what the ICC say. — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) November 15, 2021

Yes you're right, Babar Azam didn't deserve the player of the tournament award. The Player of the tournament award deserved Babar Azam! pic.twitter.com/JkYqdIqcm3— Jedi Rajput (@JediRajput) November 14, 2021

Babar Azam don't need any award for being Player of the Tournament. He is POT, thats all. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/icM10pqng4— Eishah Iqbal (@Eisha_Hun_Bhaee) November 14, 2021

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam made 303 In just 6 Innings & David Warner scored 289 In 7 Innings and considered the player of the Tournament.What a decision by the International Cricket council, Ahh!Is It not unjust? ICC?#playerofthetournament@ICC pic.twitter.com/eIwT4NCobC — Nadeem Qureshi (@Nadeem3758) November 14, 2021

Warner said during the presentation ceremony on Sunday, “I always felt good, for me it was about going back to basics, getting on some hard, synthetic wickets in order to hit volumes of balls." Australia captain Aaron Finch was all praise for his opening partner Warner saying he delivers when people write him off. “Can’t believe people wrote him off saying he was done (Warner). That’s when he plays his best cricket. Was almost like poking the bear," Finch said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.