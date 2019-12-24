Robber Goes to ATM to Steal Money, Locks Door, Forgets How to Open It

Be it robbing a bank, or burgling, a jewellery shop or home -- robbers manage to make use innovative ways to not be caught. ATMs have been often a soft target of robbers and there has been a number of news that we come across every day reporting ATM robbery.

Recently, a robber in China made an attempt to rob an ATM but he just not failed in his attempt, but his video went viral on social media when the hapless thief ended up locking himself inside.

The robber was caught on surveillance camera that was placed inside the ATM kiosk. According to a report by Shanghaiist, the robber got so panicked during his attempted theft that he for a while forgot how to unbolt the door and escape.

The 1-minute-21-second footage shows the man stepping in the ATM kiosk and suddenly gets baffled and freaked out at the sound of the automatic voice command message. He then locks the door behind him and lifts a metal cover placed atop the dust bin kept next to the ATM machine.

He even hits and smashes the machine with the metal cover and quickly turns back and struggles to open the door. Despite repeated attempts, the man fails and is stuck inside.

Without much ado, watch the video of a botched robbery here:

According to the report, the thief made several attempts to break open the door but it worked against his favour as the alarm inside started to beep loud. After much struggle, the thief finally manages to open the door of the ATM and escape from the place. The stars were not on his side and he was caught by the police.

