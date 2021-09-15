Robbers Break into Toy Store, Steal Thousands of Pokemon Cards, Lego Sets

A group of thieves in the Netherlands were successful in stealing an unspecified amount of Legos and Pokemon toys from a store on September 10. Considering how the two brands of toys continue to hold their own cult fan following, the toy heist that took place last week seems to be of a substantial amount. According to a press release by the Dutch Police, perpetrators rammed into the front of a toy store situated in Koningin Julianaplein, with a van which was later found in The Hague. The statement further mentioned that the witnesses saw two men with a white van driving into the shop front. A license plate was also seen on the van. The police officials immediately went to the shopping center and the license plate and description of the van were passed on to the surveillance units in the area to track the robbers. The police officials also followed a van for some time, with the help of the police helicopter, however it was later realised that they were chasing the wrong vehicle. But later in the evening the same white van was found on the Soesterbergstraat in The Hague.

Pokemon trading cards have emerged as one of the high-priced toy merchandise this year, with some Pokemon trading cards being sold for as high as $3,11,800(Rs 2,29,72,332). Earlier this year a single, holographic Charizard card was sold for $3,11,800. The value of the card shot up because it was a 1999 first-edition “Shadowless” Charizard, with a “PSA 10 Gem Mint” rating. The vintage card was sold on eBay, through PWCC Auctions, for $311,800 after a long bidding war among gamers, reported Polygon.

Meanwhile, the value of Lego toys is quite high since the Danish toy company only manufactures sets for two years and its products are popular on second-hand and collectors markets where rare sets can sell for thousands. According to Fatherly, some of the most expensive Lego sets like the massive Star Wars sets or the Taj Mahal sets are worth a lot because they are huge and challenging to put together. Once put together the lego sets exude an impressive look. One of the most valuable Lego sets is a first edition Millennium Falcon which has been sold for $3,400 (Rs2,50,449) to $5,700 (Rs4,19,870).

