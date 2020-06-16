BUZZ

Robbers Return Package They Stole from Delivery Person after He Breaks Down in Tears in Pakistan

The incident ocurre din Karachi | Image credit: Twitter

In CCTV footage which has been going viral on Twitter, two men on a bike wearing helmets appear on a road while a food delivery person could be seen parking his two-wheeler vehicle and unloading the package.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
In a bizarre video that seems to have surfaced from Pakistan, two robbers can be seen comforting a delivery person whom they had robbed after he broke down into tears.

In CCTV footage which has been going viral on Twitter, two men on a bike wearing helmets appear on a road while a food delivery person could be seen parking his two-wheeler vehicle and unloading the package. The incident occurred in Karachi

As the duo reaches near the delivery person, the rider stops the bike and the one sitting pillion gets off the bike and appears to mug the delivery person. A few seconds later, however, the delivery person could be seen pleading and crying in front of the robbers.

Following the meltdown, the robber appears to try and pacify the delivery person and even return the package they had robbed from him. One of the robbers even gave the man a hug.

The video was shared on Twitter by Pakistani news portal Express Tribune and has over 70,000 views. Many were impressed by the "humane" robbers. "A saint heart in a devil's body," one user wrote.

