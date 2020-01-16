Robert Downey Jr Meets Boy Who Became a 'Different Child' After Wearing Iron Man Mask
The 'Iron Man' himself said he could find an affinity with what Vincent felt as wearing the mask gave him a voice, an identity.
Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)
Robert Downey Jr. was guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently when something magical happened.
Vincent Arambula and his parents came to meet him on the show. The 10-year-old lost his ability to speak and was diagnosed with autism.
He was gifted an Iron Man mask when he was six. Vincent said on the show that the mask helped him speak again.
The child’s father said the mask gave the boy confidence and grounded him. He said they saw a “different child” within 24 hours of getting the Marvel merchandise.
Vincent, who described not being able to communicate as “painful”, said the superhero mask helped him “talk and imagination play”. He goes on to say that it helped him hide his “identity from the world”.
The video was shared by official handle of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on the social media, where it garnered heart-warming comments.
People were filled with hope and positivity after watching the video. One Facebook user called it awesome, while another stressed the need of such stories in the world.
One user thanked Robert Downey Jr for his “compassion and sensitivity” towards the “young man”.
Several people came out with their personal stories of dealing with autism and autistic children.
