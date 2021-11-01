Robert Irwin Cosplays as Loki For Halloween, Poses Holding Alligator

Robert Irwin, son of Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin, may have just aced this year’s Halloween cosplay. The 17-year-old wildlife photographer and television personality poured his love for Marvel comic character Loki for his Halloween costume this weekend. Robert was seen dressed as the God of Mischief Loki. Accompanying Robert was an alligator who wore the famous Loki headgear. It should be noted that alligator Loki is one of the variants of the Marvel comic character. Those who have watched the eponymous series by Disney+ featuring Tom Hiddleston's character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe may get the reference that was used by Robert in his recent Halloween costume. The Disney+ series which traced the journey of Asgard’s prince shows Loki as being one of the mischievous variants, which brings him to the attention of the Time Variance Authority.

Loki teams up with Agent Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, to catch his own various variants who have caused a disruption in the natural flow of time to redeem himself. One of the variants of the character also happens to be an alligator. Paying attention to detail, Robert also made sure that they had the TVA’s illuminating entry and exit point doorway in the background.

Alligator Loki- a variant of Loki who was pruned by the TVA and banished to the Void- unclear if he was born or turned into an alligator in his timeline- caused by a Nexus event by eating the wrong neighbor's cat- bit off President Loki's hand pic.twitter.com/RXTLbNfxOz— kang stan account (@lord0fthunder) October 28, 2021

Robert’s Loki inspired cosplay with a real alligator won him several compliments on social media. He posted his picture with the alligator on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Happy Halloween from a couple of variants. Loki.” Australian singer David Campbell gave his “hard approve,” in the comments, while comedian Rove McManus wrote, “Oh my God, yes.”

Some users also pointed out how Robert was nonchalantly holding an alligator in his hand, when many harbour a feeling of fear towards the reptile. As one user commented, “Man just casually has an alligator as part of his costume, this is brilliant.” Many hailed Robert’s Halloween look as the, “Best costume ever.” Another impressed user declared Robert as the winner of Halloween, as the comment read, “OMG I’m dead Robert Irwin, you win Halloween! This is what dreams are made of! The Loki croc.”

What are your thoughts on Robert’s Halloween look?

