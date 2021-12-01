Robert Lewandowski's Striker of the Year Award is Reminding Desi Fans of a 'Roti'

Footballer Robert Lewandowski won the Striker of the Year Award on November 30, but what caught social media users’ attention was the rather strangely shaped award. Desis were soon all over the scene, comparing it to everything from roti and khakhra to biscuit. As per a report by Independent, the award won by the Bayern Munich and Poland striker is a new award this year, along with the Club of the Year Award. The Striker of the Year Award was announced just before the shortlist ranking was revealed. Taking to Twitter, Lewandowski wrote, “Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players! I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support." Lewandowski was a favourite contender for the Ballon D’or for many and his fans stated that he had been snubbed and “robbed" of the award, which went to Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.

Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players!👏 I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/I6j4BtluYS— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) November 29, 2021

Robert Lewandowski is 100% robbed. They literally created some bs award like roti for Lewa so that their boy could win☠️ https://t.co/hHdI40OWEU— FAB | Factos 👍👀 (@floyedbritto) December 1, 2021

is that roti?— Magnificio (@Unitedglory6) November 30, 2021

Is lewa a chapathi(roti) -lover?🙄— Aswin PS (@CFCaswin8) November 30, 2021

Thought he got given a roti, no daal 😁— Ray Rajani (@ManUtd_BITW) November 30, 2021

There had even been a purportedly leaked list in October that had claimed that Lewandowski was set to take the trophy home this year. In fact, this year’s Ballon d’Or predictions were somewhat difficult for fans as well as experts to guess with the two greatest footballers of the modern era – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – not being the outright favourites to take the golden ball home. With 11 Ballon d’Or between them, Messi and Ronaldo have been dominating the Ballon d’Or conversations for over a decade now.

The Bayern Munich and Poland striker pilfered a Bundesliga record 41 goals in just 29 games last season to eclipse the long-standing mark set by the late Gerd Mueller. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have combined to win 11 of the past 12 editions of the Ballon d’Or, the lone exception in 2018 when Luka Modric helped Real Madrid to another Champions League triumph and inspired Croatia to the World Cup final. “Robert deserves to win it, because in my view he has been more unbelievably consistent than any other player," Nagelsmann said last month in an interview with Munich newspaper Abendzeitung. While Messi has endured a stop-start beginning to life at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine bagged 30 league goals in his farewell season at Barcelona and also won the Copa del Rey.

