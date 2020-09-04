BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Robert Pattinson Fans are Blaming 'Flawed' Batman Mask after Actor Tests Covid-positive

Robert Pattinson as Batman / News18.

Robert Pattinson as Batman / News18.

Robert Pattinson who will play the superhero in the upcoming movie 'The Batman' has reportedly contracted coronavirus.

Buzz Staff

Out of all the people one thought would contract the bat-borne disease, Batman was probably last on everyone's list.

But hey, it's 2020 and anything is possible. Yes, we are talking about British actor Robert Pattinson, who will be donning the superhero cape in the upcoming movie The Batman.

According to several reports, the production of the highly-anticipated movie has stalled following Pattinson testing positive for the infectious disease.

Since then, wishes from Twilight fans have poured in on social media, praying for actor's speedy recovery. Many others couldn't miss the dark irony of "bat" and "man" becoming Batman.

If you are fatigued by the ensuing pandemic and understandably so, here's a friendly reminder: face masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing are still some of the effective ways to break the chain of COVID-19 infections.

On your mask, get set, go!

