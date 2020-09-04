Robert Pattinson Fans are Blaming 'Flawed' Batman Mask after Actor Tests Covid-positive

Out of all the people one thought would contract the bat-borne disease, Batman was probably last on everyone's list.

But hey, it's 2020 and anything is possible. Yes, we are talking about British actor Robert Pattinson, who will be donning the superhero cape in the upcoming movie The Batman.

According to several reports, the production of the highly-anticipated movie has stalled following Pattinson testing positive for the infectious disease.

Since then, wishes from Twilight fans have poured in on social media, praying for actor's speedy recovery. Many others couldn't miss the dark irony of "bat" and "man" becoming Batman.

But then there was a different lot, which reminded why the Batman may have perhaps brought home the virus. Guess what? Our superhero was wearing the mask the wrong way all of this while.

Cuz Batman uses the mask the wrong way..... https://t.co/a9cMNEShZ4 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) September 4, 2020

Batman star testing positive for Covid is perhaps the biggest sign why people need to be wearing their mask right — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) September 4, 2020

Batman, who was a vampire, and a Wizard before that, also got infected by Coronavirus. While you are roaming on the street with your mask around your neck. https://t.co/I2a5jX7NMN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 4, 2020

makes sense, batman mask covers all the wrong parts https://t.co/H8GKO63Lk8 — ben mekler (@benmekler) September 3, 2020

Because Batman wears the mask the wrong way.. https://t.co/g3jW1EKmLL — Addict 🇺🇬 (@dhabonajob) September 4, 2020

YOUR MASK COVERS THE WRONG HALF OF YOUR FACE BATMAN https://t.co/GmfqxqdUkn — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 3, 2020

Batman didn’t wear a mask that covered his nose and mouth. Don’t be a Batman. https://t.co/YSjqdVWobJ — Kenny Williams (@Ohheykenny) September 3, 2020

This may not happen had Batman’s mask covered his mouth instead of his eyes 😔 https://t.co/BwR1q84MKO — Has 🇲🇾 (@archasm) September 4, 2020

If you are fatigued by the ensuing pandemic and understandably so, here's a friendly reminder: face masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing are still some of the effective ways to break the chain of COVID-19 infections.

On your mask, get set, go!