Robert Pattinson Posing Awkwardly in a Tracksuit Has Started a Meme-Making Photoshop War

British actor Robert Pattinson has sure come a long way from playing a sparkling vampire in the 2008 Twilight series to Batman in 2020.

However, netizens remember him as that awkward tracksuit guy standing in the kitchen. Pattinson has become a viral subject of memes this year after an old image of him resurfaced.

The behind the scenes image was taken in 2017 from the movie Good Time, where Pattinson played the role of a bank robber. Film’s director Josh Safdie had shared the photo back then. In the picture, The Lighthouse actor is seen standing awkwardly in a kitchen wearing a brown tracksuit.

Three years later, the image has come up on the internet and has become the subject of most of the memes. Pattinson’s awkward tracksuit image has been placed at various places by creative meme artists leaving the netizens in splits.

The image has been pasted on iconic Twilight scenes where Bella (played by Kristen Stewart) looks at Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattinson) in the school canteen and asks her friends “who is he?” and in the next image we see the awkward tracksuit Pattinson.

Users were cracking up in the comment section of the tweet. As one user described, “I’ve been laughing at this for a solid five minutes,” while another user said, “STOP I AM CREASING HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAH”

In another meme, Pattinson’s awkward image is pasted outside someone’s door and the caption reads, “I found this guy standing outside my house does anyone know how he got here?” Some users commented it is a vampire while some said that he is looking for Bella.

i found this guy standing outside my house does anyone know how he got here? pic.twitter.com/xuieRPHKaM — stella (@uncutqems) September 2, 2020

Pattinson was recently seen in the Netflix movie The Devil All The Time which also starred Tom Holland. He will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Matt Reeves’Batman. The DC Comic fans are looking forward to the latest Batman series.

However, after Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, the shooting had to be halted.