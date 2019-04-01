English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robert Smith Gives Hilarious Interview to Overexcited Anchor, Twitter Has All the Answers
The Cure were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a celebrity-studded event on Friday night but that piece of news has been eclipsed by Smith's interview on the red carpet, in a clip which has been viewed more than nine million times.
The Cure at the ceremony (Image: Reuters)
Red carpet interviews are usually the bane of celebrities in which they are forced to answer the most inane questions in the middle of screaming crowds and have to act enthusiastic for the benefit of the cameras. However, Robert Smith, the frontman of genre-bending British band, The Cure, was having none of it.
this is the funniest start to an interview i have ever seen i love robert smith man pic.twitter.com/7H4okzPX0L— al (@_hidingwithboys) March 30, 2019
Love that dude... That was a very Cure-ish thing to say...— Michael (@BoiseYankeeGuy) April 1, 2019
The best reply!— Leslie Chiocco (@lesliech1) April 1, 2019
Robert Smith is awesome, here’s a fun blurb from his Wikipedia page pic.twitter.com/e2X24h1g9e— Ryan Edson (@RJamesE) March 31, 2019
He’s so awesome. In his house, his landline has no ringtone, so he never hears if anybody’s calling.— Mike (@LeftWingMike) March 31, 2019
Instead, he walks by it sometimes and just picks it up at random to see if anybody’s actually calling him.
