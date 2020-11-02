Robin Hood Army Gets its Bollywood Debut with 'Ginny Weds Sunny'

Bollywood films are often criticized for depicting harmful stereotypes. But the recently released 'Ginny Weds Sunny' on Netflix has been receiving praise for depicting a positive message.

A scene from the Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam-starrer has been receiving a lot of love on social media for featuring a real-life non-profit organisation called 'Robin Hood Army'. In the film, Massey and Gautam can be seen volunteering for the organisation.

The organisation is actually one that was started in Delhi in 2014 by Neel Ghose. Based on Portugal's Re-Food Program, the initiative was meant to procure surplus food from restaurants and provide it to those in need. What started as an organsiation with just over 2,000 volunteers serving eight cities has now grown to massive numbers. As of 2019, the Robin Hood Army has served food to 28 million people in need. With chapters across several cities in India, the organization also has foreign chapters in 14 countries.

Organisations such as Robin Hood Army have been essential in helping those in need since the coronavirus lockdown which has resulted in immense food shortage and strife across India. Volunteers and organisers of Robin Hood Army hope that its 'debut' in 'Ginny Weds Sunny' would help the organisation grow in terms of getting more volunteers.

Taking to Facebook, its founder Neel Ghose wrote, "Robin Hood Army's Netflix debut in "Ginny Weds Sunny". Excited to see how many new Robins join the fold after watching the movie".

'Ginny Weds Sunny' has been receiving mixed reactions from critics and viewers. The film follows the life of a young man who wants to marry his childhood crush and ends up taking the help of the woman's mother to achieve his end. The film released on October 9.