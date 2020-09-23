'Robinhood Bihar Ke': Bihar Top Cop's New Avatar in Music Video Fuels Rumours of His Poll Plunge

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey's sudden resignation from his post triggered rumours and speculations of him joining the political ranks in Bihar ahead of Assembly elections. His VRS request was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

To further stoke the speculations, a video of him surfaced on Twitter showing him in his new avtaar. The song defines the former top cop of Bihar as 'Janta ka Hero' and 'Robinhood Bihar Ke'.

Former Bihar DGP #GupteshwarPandey in his new avatar!A music video on him released mins after his VRS was approved calls him “Robinhood Bihar ke” and “Janta ka Hero.” pic.twitter.com/XrVNaZHkau — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) September 23, 2020

Reports of his retirement and taking a poll plunge seem like a deja vu from 2009 when Pandey took a voluntary retirement. He reportedly wanted to contest the 2009 General Elections from Buxar on Bharatiya Janata Party’s ticket. The plan, however, did not see the light of the day.

READ: Rhea Chakraborty Has No 'Aukat': Bihar DGP Apologises for Sexist Comment After Outrage

Pandey was lately embroiled in controversies and came to limelight during his involvement in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He had made derogatory remarks against actor Rhea Chakraborty. Hours after the Supreme Court last month ordered a CBI probe into Rajput's death, Pandey had said that Chakraborty did not have the "aukat" (stature) to comment about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He later apologised for his comment after intense backlash.

He even welcomed the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty by the NCB in drug case. "We are now waiting for the lifting of the shadow of mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death," he had said after Rhea's arrest.

Meanwhile, Pandey maintained that he was not joining any political party and as far as social work was concerned, he could do it without entering politics too. He was selected as Bihar DGP in February 2019 out of 12 IPS officers recommended by the state government to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too,” he said.

Pandey, who has been an Indian Police Service officer since 1987, has often been making headlines. In December last year, Pandey had taken on those who support criminals of their caste or religion, welcome them with garlands, and then blame police for crime.

The senior police officer has close to seven lakh followers on Facebook where he uploads videos of himself almost every alternate day. Pandey is seen singing songs on Holi, eating dry chapatis with salt and green chillis with villagers, giving personality management tips to the youth and providing guidelines on how to combat coronavirus.