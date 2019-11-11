Robot Apocalypse? 'Mini Cheetah' Robots Performing Backflips Is Giving People Nightmares

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently posted a video of its Mini Cheetah robots frolicking in a park, showing off what the mechanical quadrupeds are capable of doing.

According to MIT News, the mini cheetah robot is a "springy" quadruped, "with a range of motions that rivals a champion gymnast." MIT News further added that it can "bend and swing its legs wide, enabling it to walk either right-side up or upside down.”

According to them, the mini robots can move on uneven terrain almost twice as fast as an average person.

They also added that the robot's most impressive ability is to perform a 360-degree backflip from a standing position.

And that is what precisely, the new video showcases.

The video shows the cheetahs playing around the college campus, while being monitored by a human and are even seen doing a synchronized dance, show off their back flipping skills and play a game of soccer as well.

Since being posted on YouTube, the video has created quite a stir, with a number of people commenting on the possibility of a robot apocalypse in the future.

While one user wrote, "The Robopocalypse is going to be totally adorable," another posted, "Can't wait for humanity to look back on this playful video and wonder what went wrong after our robot overlords take over."

A third user even went on to write, "Did the people who made these somehow get inside my nightmares?!"

