Robot Dog Announcing Covid-19 Curbs in China is Stuff that Sci-fi Films are Made of

Amid an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in China, the country has been again compelled to put millions under lockdown in its largest city, Shanghai. China has started testing its citizens for COVID-19 and put the required curbs in place. But besides the fear of the situation getting worse, a fascinating video of a robotic dog patrolling the streets of Shanghai has gone viral. The video, shared widely on Twitter, shows the robotic dog making announcements through a megaphone attached to it.

“A robot apparently enforcing lockdown in Shanghai,” wrote American radio host Dana Loesch on Twitter alongside the video. In the clip, the street looks deserted as people are forced into their homes due to the virus.

A robot apparently enforcing lockdown in Shanghai … I would not be able to resist the urge to kick this thing like it was Friday recess kickball with bases loaded pic.twitter.com/LUPsQqnEVf— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 30, 2022

A robotic dog then appears patrolling the street on its four legs while announcements can be heard. On taking a closer look, a megaphone can be seen attached to the back of the robot. Reportedly, it was reminding people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and sanitizing their homes/flats.

Garnering millions of views on Twitter, the video not only amused users but also left them terrified. “Jesus Christ that is scary,” wrote one user. Some users even compared the robotic dog to the ones seen in sci-fi movies like Terminator.

Jesus christ that is scary— Ted Pinson (@Tedpinson) March 30, 2022

This user suggested that the situation is like Black Mirror, a popular sci-fi web series.

It becoming like Black Mirror… pic.twitter.com/n8fnOfdgit— Mike Thomas (@miked91893) March 30, 2022

Meanwhile, for some, the empty streets and the need to have the robotic dog make announcements were terrifying. “Well this is massively dystopian,” the user wrote.

Well this is massively dystopian— TheInternet 💙 (@SciAnswer) March 30, 2022

China is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and authorities are imposing strict measures to curb the spread of the virus. Among the cities that have seen the spike, Shanghai has emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot.

