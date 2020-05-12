Robot Dog Patrols Parks in Singapore to Ensure Social Distancing amid Covid-19 Lockdown

While social distancing has become the order of the day, a robot dog has been deployed to patrol the parks of Singapore and ensure that its people maintain the required distancing.

According to reports, the four-legged bot had its first walk around the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park while frequently broadcasting a message that politely reminds residents to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) apart from each other.

"Let's keep Singapore healthy," Spot, the yellow coloured-robot says in English adding, "For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you."

The robot has been equipped with cameras to record and estimate the number of people walking around the parks. However, the authority assures that these can't be used to trace any personal data of people.

Singaporean authorities have said that Spot is currently undergoing a two-week trial before it's decided whether the dog would be permanently deployed for policing measures. And if so is decided, Spot will be used to patrol the parks during the peak hours of morning and evening.

Singapore has reported more than 24,000 positive coronavirus cases, and has implemented a strict lockdown till June 1.