1-MIN READ

Robot Receives Graduation Degrees on Behalf of Locked Down Colombian Students

Image credits: Reuters.

Image credits: Reuters.

At the Magdalena University, a robot with a tablet that displayed the faces of the graduates who logged on at home did the honors for the students.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
Graduation ceremonies in Colombia have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but students at one university were able to attend remotely with the help of a robot.

At the Magdalena University, a robot with a tablet that displayed the faces of the graduates who logged on at home did the honors for the students.

In place of the graduates, the robot motored to the front of the ceremony to receive their diplomas.

Colombia has over 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 200 deaths.

