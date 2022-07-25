Robot Snaps 7-Year-old Boy's Finger During Chess Tournament in Terrifying Video

A video that is going viral shows how a chess-playing robot broke a seven-year-old boy’s finger during a tournament in Moscow. This happened after the kid tried to make a move without waiting for the necessary time for the machine to complete its action. The incident took place at an open chess tournament in Moscow, Russia.

Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency as saying, “The robot broke the child’s finger – this, of course, is bad.” The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. “All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands,” read the caption. Have a look for yourself:

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/ On video – a chess robot breaks a kid's finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk 👨‍💻💤 (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

Lazarev told the TASS that the accident happened because of the child’s hurried move. “The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places, for a long time, with specialists. Apparently, the operators overlooked it. The child made a move, and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried and the robot grabbed him,” he said. However, the child was able to play the next day and finish the final days of the tournament.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 113K views. “Before the twitter “experts” ask to stop AI, maybe try to find out if the robot was programmed to do something like this or did it improvise. We’re not in that level of AI where robots start fighting against humans or start feeling anger,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Now finger then what?!! It could have even killed him if it went for the head instead of a finger!!”

Sergey Smagin, vice-president of the Russian Chess Federation, told Baza that the robot pounced after it took one of the boy’s pieces. He said that there are certain safety rules and the child violated them. For instance, when he made his move, he did not realise he first had to wait. He further deemed it as an “extremely rare case.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here