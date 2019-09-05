World's First Ever Pole-Dancer Robots Debut at a French Nightclub

Humans have long wondered if robots would one day render them unemployable or, worse, even take over the world. Seems like those fears might not be misplaced at all as a nightclub in France has roped in two pole-dancing robots to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

The robots made their debut as pole-dancers recently, performing alongside their human counterparts at the Strip Club Cafe or SC-Club in Nantes, Daily Mail UK reported.

The robots had CCTV cameras for heads as they gyrated to music during an installation at the club.

Assembled from plastic mannequins and metal vehicle scraps, the robotic 'strippers' were set for an “official launch” at the venue on Tuesday evening, according to Daily Mail UK.

They will perform for one month alongside 10 other human dancers.

"For us, it's a wink, a homage in a way to robotics," club owner Laurent Roue was quoted as saying.

"We need something human, warmth, physical contact, and this is really putting together opposites. To each his own."

Speaking about his creation, British artist Giles Walker said the camera heads were intended to play with the idea of voyeurism.

The robots were first made in 2008 in the aftermath of the "sexed-up" Iraq war dossier.

"So I was just playing with the idea that if a document could be sexed up, maybe CCTV cameras could be as well," Giles told The Verge in 2017. "That's how I got to these mechanical peeping toms. It was a mingling of all those things."

