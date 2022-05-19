Robotic Zoo in AP Lets You Get Up Close and Personal With Giant Artificial Animals

The Vizag Expo at the Engineering Ground in Visakhapatnam’s Andhra University is a sight to behold: an artificial forest has been enthralling children there. The summer holidays are starting with a bang with this first of its kind 60-day Robotic Animals Zoo and people have been lining up.

While the draw of the circus with its animals performing tricks has steadily dwindled over time, in zoos, too, animals being caged in enclosures is not a comfortable sight for many.

But at the Robotic Animals Zoo, 30 giant artificial wild birds and animals, including tigers, elephants and dinosaurs, have been mesmerising the visitors with a close-up view without any closed and caged enclosures.

Raju Reddy, organiser of the zoo, said that the animals can do their own style of eye blinking, breathing and making sounds with sensors made using German technology. He said that the first of its kind robotic animals have been attracting people, especially children, at the beginning of summer holidays. The children breathed a sigh of relief from the tension of recently concluded examinations at the Robotic Animals Zoo. Finally, one can take selfies with the wild animals without any fear.

