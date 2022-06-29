Rock Band Kiss Accidentally Displays Australian Flag During Austria Gig, Gets Trolled Online

American rock band KISS became the subject of mockery on Sunday night while they were performing in Vienna, Austria. It all happened because of an oopsie moment at the concert. The band thanked their Austrian fans for attending their concert but mistakenly displayed the flag of Australia next to the KISS logo in the background. Pictures from the performance with the Australian flag being flashed on a screen in the background are now doing the rounds on social media.

At the end of the band’s show at Wiener Stadthalle centre on June 26, the text “KISS LOVES YOU VIENNA” was being displayed on the screen as fans were leaving the arena. However, a fan shared a tweet with the picture that pointed out the blunder as the KISS logo featured the Australian flag, rather than the flag of Austria.

A picture was shared on Twitter that read, “Whoops! Big Spinal Tap blooper moment for rock band KISS last night. They played in Vienna, Austria. Their graphics team provided this backdrop.”

Whoopps! Big #SpinalTap blooper moment for rock band #KISS last night. They played in Vienna, AUSTRIA. Their graphics team provided THIS backdrop.👇🏼😁😁😁 🤟🏼🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/oUwaa8jbMX — Cara Mia (@CaraMia200) June 28, 2022

The blue flag of Australia with the Union Jack and Southern Cross appeared along with the KISS logo, but the flag of Austria, the country where the band performed, has a three-striped flag comprising red, white and red colours in order.

LADBible reports that more than 9,000 KISS fans turned to the Vienna concert for the band’s End Of The Road world tour. The band, comprising four members: Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss, are currently on their End Of The Road world tour, which they are claiming to be their last, reports NME. This comes two decades after their original Farewell Tour that ran across 2000 and 2001.

To thank their Austrian fans, KISS also tweeted a picture from their performance and wrote, “Vienna! Tonight we rock! Let’s shake Wiener Stadthalle together! End Of the Road Tour, Austria.”

Commenting on the tweet, Austrian fans did not hold back in pointing out the hilarious oopsie moment from the show. One fan commented, “Lol at your crew confusing Austria and Australia.”

Lol at your crew confusing Austria and Australia pic.twitter.com/HtGDhsaV7U — Too Many Brandin Cooks (@evanomglol) June 26, 2022

The band formed in 1973, is yet to address the gaffe that took place.

