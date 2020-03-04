Rock N' Roll Photographer Celebrates 34th Anniversary of 'Master of Puppets' With Vintage Metallica

Master of Puppets is one of the most memorable albums by American heavy metal band Metallica. It was also the last album to feature bassist Cliff Burton, before his death in a bus accident in Sweden in 1986 during the album's promotional tour.

Released by Elektra Records, the single of the same name from the album is hailed by metal heads as one of the greatest compositions ever.

Ross William Halfin, a famous rock and roll photographer, has now shared several throwback pictures of Metallica during the ‘Master of Puppets’ era.

Taking to his Facebook page, Halfin wrote, “As it’s been 34 years to the day since Metallica released Master of Puppets, here’s a few photographs from that era of the band”.

Aside from a few shots of the band playing on stage in full swing and posing for the camera, there are some behind the scene pictures of Metallica enjoying with the crew.

Fans got nostalgic after the post. One user wrote it was the first time they saw the band up close and it was an exhilarating feeling.

Another commented, “This is when you know you have made it”.

A Facebook user said, “They look so young”, while another remembered bassist Cliff Burton, writing “Miss you Cliff.”

Metallica now consists of the founding members and primary songwriters James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bass guitarist Robert Trujillo.