Rock, Paper, Scissors: Cow Bit by K-9 Kicks Deputy Who Tased K-9 for Biting Cow

An unlikely rare series of ‘misfortunate events’ took place in South Carolina when a police officer was kicked by a cow for tasing a dog that bit the same cow. Sounds a little complicated to understand, right? The peculiar sequence of odd events unfolded in Georgetown, South Carolina, in January 2020, but the story has caught the netizens' eye recently after a tweet went viral on May 13. The hilarious post is topped with an equally amusing combination of a picture of a ferocious-looking cow scaring a police officer. But what stood out most was the unique headline, ‘K-9 Bites Cow, Deputy Tases K-9, Cow Kicks Deputy’ along with the hilarious caption, ‘new rock paper scissors just dropped.’

New rock paper scissors just dropped pic.twitter.com/YTMxszbryd— Stinky (@sticky_ssb) May 13, 2021

The tweet has left the internet in splits leaving them baffled by the complication of the situation and racked up almost 3 lakh likes and more than 45,000 retweets.

According to Unilad, on January 22, last year, a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a burglary call at around 4.00 pm in South Carolina. The call was later proved to be unfounded but something ‘stranger things’ took place that day when the police dog got distracted by a nearby cow and went over to the bovine animal and bit it. The deputy was forced to tase his own K-9 in an attempt to de-escalate the situation but nobody would have imagined what happened next. The cow got frightened and ended up kicking the deputy and the property owner, leaving them with minor injuries.

RELATED STORIES Villagers in This Kazakhstan Village Fell Asleep For Almost Six Days in Mysterious Circumstances

Amused Twitter users filled up the comment section with some amusing responses. Take a look at some of them:

Scissors cuts PaperPaper covers RockRock crushes LizardLizard poisons SpockSpock smashes ScissorsScissors decapitates LizardLizard eats PaperPaper disproves SpockSpock vaporizes Rock(and as it always has) Cow eats Deputy— Ken Wynn 💉😷↔️ 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 👬🐶🐱🐱 (@highfielder80) May 13, 2021

However, the picture used in the tweet is related to another funny incident in Germany that took place in 2016, reports Snopes.

In Schmira, Germany, a cow escaped from her stall to a nearby field and into a garden which led to a chase. Eventually, the animal was narcotised after which it ran over officers but didn’t seriously injure anyone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here