Rocking the Blues: German Town Breaks World Record for Largest Smurf Meeting

There were blue faces all round as a small town in southern German broke the world record for the largest meeting of Smurfs ever.2,762 people were counted towards a new Guinness World Record in the southern German town of Lauchringen near the Swiss border on Saturday (February 16), all in blue face-paint and obligatory blue and white costumes.Dressed as Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and other beloved characters from the beloved Belgian comic franchise, blue people danced and cheered to the Smurfs theme song. Locals, including several members of organisations working for Germany's colourful annual Carnival celebration, were also joined by about 100 Smurfs from a French partner city. The villanous Gargamel did not appear to be present.In order to be counted towards the Guinness World Record, fans were required to wear a white Smurf hat, white pants and shoes, a blue t-shirt and be painted blue.The record is expected to be approved by Guinness officials in the coming weeks. The Smurfs, orSchlumpfs, as they are known in Germany, will have outdone the previous record of 2,510 set by mostly student participants in Wales in 2009.Founded in Belgium in 1958, the enduring appeal of the Smurfs, or Schlumpfs as they are known in Germany, still resonates with children more than 50 years on.With a business empire cumulatively worth about $8 billion, a cartoon series dubbed into some 30 languages and still broadcast on approximately 120 television channels around the world their global appeal remains strong.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.