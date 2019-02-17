English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rocking the Blues: German Town Breaks World Record for Largest Smurf Meeting
Dressed as Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and other beloved characters from the beloved Belgian comic franchise, blue people danced and cheered to the Smurfs theme song.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
There were blue faces all round as a small town in southern German broke the world record for the largest meeting of Smurfs ever.
2,762 people were counted towards a new Guinness World Record in the southern German town of Lauchringen near the Swiss border on Saturday (February 16), all in blue face-paint and obligatory blue and white costumes.
Dressed as Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and other beloved characters from the beloved Belgian comic franchise, blue people danced and cheered to the Smurfs theme song. Locals, including several members of organisations working for Germany's colourful annual Carnival celebration, were also joined by about 100 Smurfs from a French partner city. The villanous Gargamel did not appear to be present.
In order to be counted towards the Guinness World Record, fans were required to wear a white Smurf hat, white pants and shoes, a blue t-shirt and be painted blue.
The record is expected to be approved by Guinness officials in the coming weeks. The Smurfs, orSchlumpfs, as they are known in Germany, will have outdone the previous record of 2,510 set by mostly student participants in Wales in 2009.
Founded in Belgium in 1958, the enduring appeal of the Smurfs, or Schlumpfs as they are known in Germany, still resonates with children more than 50 years on.
With a business empire cumulatively worth about $8 billion, a cartoon series dubbed into some 30 languages and still broadcast on approximately 120 television channels around the world their global appeal remains strong.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
2,762 people were counted towards a new Guinness World Record in the southern German town of Lauchringen near the Swiss border on Saturday (February 16), all in blue face-paint and obligatory blue and white costumes.
Dressed as Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and other beloved characters from the beloved Belgian comic franchise, blue people danced and cheered to the Smurfs theme song. Locals, including several members of organisations working for Germany's colourful annual Carnival celebration, were also joined by about 100 Smurfs from a French partner city. The villanous Gargamel did not appear to be present.
In order to be counted towards the Guinness World Record, fans were required to wear a white Smurf hat, white pants and shoes, a blue t-shirt and be painted blue.
The record is expected to be approved by Guinness officials in the coming weeks. The Smurfs, orSchlumpfs, as they are known in Germany, will have outdone the previous record of 2,510 set by mostly student participants in Wales in 2009.
Founded in Belgium in 1958, the enduring appeal of the Smurfs, or Schlumpfs as they are known in Germany, still resonates with children more than 50 years on.
With a business empire cumulatively worth about $8 billion, a cartoon series dubbed into some 30 languages and still broadcast on approximately 120 television channels around the world their global appeal remains strong.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kylie Jenner Joins Celery Juice Craze After Sister Kim Kardashian, Here's How it Benefits Your Body
- 'Wanna Friendship?' and 'Go Make Sandwiches': What is it Like to be an Indian Female PUBG Player
- Twitter Reacts to Sri Lanka's Thrilling Durban Victory
- Real-Life Rare Black Panther Found Near 'Wakanda' May Not Be The First Sighting In 100 Years
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results