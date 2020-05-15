BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Rockstar Cop Singing 'Gulabi Aankhen' Enchants Passersby in Jammu

Cop singing outside railway station in Jammu.

Cop singing outside railway station in Jammu.

As per the official, who posted the video on micro-blogging site Twitter, the cop was singing at the Jammu railway station.

A video of police personnel singing a medley of Gulabi Aankhen and Papa Kehte Hain has taken the internet by a storm.

In the viral clip, the personnel begins by singing the track Gulabi Aankhen from the 1970s film The Train followed by Papa Kehte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The policeman, in the clip, can also be seen playing the guitar as his accompanying instrument.

He captioned the video as, “SDPO east Jammu singing #railway station @jammu for passengers of first train out of jammu during #covid @JmuKmrPolice @igpjmu".

The post, till now, has garnered more than 11 thousand views and has been liked by over a thousand users on the microblogging site.

Twitterati not only lauded his singing skills but also appreciated the policeman’s gesture of spreading positivity through music during these distressing times.

A person commented on the post saying, “‘Dude Rocks’ a true picture of our people in the security services in India, they are an Epitome of Peace & Humanity”.

Another person said, “Bravo! What is he doing in the force? He should be in Bollywood! Great playing guitar and acting !!”

Some other reactions on the post included:


