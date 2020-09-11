Rodent to Redemption: Canadian Rescues Pothead Rat Who Passed Out after Getting High on Weed

A mouse was caught nicking some leaves from cannabis plants in Canada. Colin Sullivan, a resident of New Brunswick and owner of the plants, noticed the druggy dormouse who was high as a kite and passed out in the debris of cannabis leaves.

Growing small amounts of cannabis is legal in New Brunswick in Canada. Two days in a row, Sullivan had seen that tiny nibbles were being embezzled out of his carefully-tended crop. In the pictures shared by him, we can spot the little thief nibbling away at the leaves before being found lying flat out on his back. A couple of days after he found out, he exposed the culprit on Facebook with pictures.

In a follow-post, Sullivan revealed in images that the plant had quite an impact on his buddy, who was seemingly high as a kite. Shared on September 2, he wrote, “He's been weaned to 1 medium leaf per day and seems to be adjusting well. One day at a time , My Friend, One day at a time.”

Sullivan shared updates of the little stoner’s condition on Facebook in a series of posts.

Sharing pictures showing the creature’s tryst with the seeds and stems, he penned a pun-packed post that reads, “After a long and desperate battle with addiction, this little mouse has grinded up his struggle picked out the seeds and stems and is ready to roll out. Weed all benefit from jointing together to help the smoke clear in any addicts life. He did his very cannibest and was awarded his first 12 Step chip.”

The 12-step chip is a token of celebration awarded to addicts after they succeed in their commitment to recovery. “I may have been the one to open his cage but he was the one who set himself free. So long my friend, till we meet again,” he said concluding his farewell message to his weed-loving companion.

In the latest post, Sullivan revealed that following a six day-recovery program, the rodent was successful to recover and was finally released into the wild.