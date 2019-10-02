Roger Federer Asked Desi Fans For Bollywood Movie Recos and Twitter Delivered
Roger Federer is asking for movie recommendations on Twitter and desi fans can't keep calm.
What if we told you that your favourite tennis star is asking for movie suggestions from his fans and is keen on binge watching Bollywood classics?
We assure you, we aren't kidding. On Wednesday, Roger Federer tweeted in the morning asking for movie suggestions. He wrote, "Any movie suggestions? #AvengersAssemble #Aquaman." Check out the tweet here:
Any movie suggestions?#AvengersAssemble ♀️♂️#Aquaman ♂️— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019
For the past one hour, his fans have been flooding the comment section with movie suggestions. While some genuinely suggested movies that Federer could binge on, some shared clips of his games calling it their favourite "movie."
How about Twins? You know a thing or two about them... #RFbingewatchlist pic.twitter.com/KCdTJL1x5e— TENNIS (@Tennis) October 2, 2019
This is a very entertaining short movie, don't you think? pic.twitter.com/USC5yc0Vgi— (@rafaIicious) October 2, 2019
Inception... you cannot go wrong with Inception.— Laura Polanco (@lauraplnc) October 2, 2019
Good Will Hunting!! pic.twitter.com/7rhaGQCH5v— Agustin Dettoni (@Dettoni_Agustin) October 2, 2019
This is my favourite 3 hour 38 minute long movie pic.twitter.com/1Sd2VMbaDA— Fiona +✌️ (@federering) October 2, 2019
Of course, Bollywood fans jumped at the opportunity. Flooded with Hindi movie suggestions, Federer tweeted again and this time, he exclusively asked for recommendations for Bollywood classics:
A Bollywood classic maybe? ♂️— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019
From 3 Idiots to Golmaal, Andaz Apna Apna to DDLJ, Federer really has a lot on his plate, it seems:
Thanks https://t.co/y1kmKUEeZb— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019
3 idiots!! A modern classic that you'll appreciate for sure :)— Talha Kapadia (@talhakpd) October 2, 2019
How about a Bollywood/Hollywood classic ... SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE— RolexShMasters (@SH_RolexMasters) October 2, 2019
Andaz Apna Apna— (@AndColorPockeT) October 2, 2019
Lage Raho Munna Bhai #GandhiJayanti— Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) October 2, 2019
Rang De Basanti— Debi (@WhoDebitara) October 2, 2019
Soch starring you... pic.twitter.com/E5I7whQdNq— LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) October 2, 2019
Clearly, Federer has a lot on his plate.
