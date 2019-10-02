Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Roger Federer Asked Desi Fans For Bollywood Movie Recos and Twitter Delivered

Roger Federer is asking for movie recommendations on Twitter and desi fans can't keep calm.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Roger Federer Asked Desi Fans For Bollywood Movie Recos and Twitter Delivered
Roger Federer is asking for movie recommendations on Twitter and desi fans can't keep calm.

What if we told you that your favourite tennis star is asking for movie suggestions from his fans and is keen on binge watching Bollywood classics?

We assure you, we aren't kidding. On Wednesday, Roger Federer tweeted in the morning asking for movie suggestions. He wrote, "Any movie suggestions? #AvengersAssemble #Aquaman." Check out the tweet here:

For the past one hour, his fans have been flooding the comment section with movie suggestions. While some genuinely suggested movies that Federer could binge on, some shared clips of his games calling it their favourite "movie."

Of course, Bollywood fans jumped at the opportunity. Flooded with Hindi movie suggestions, Federer tweeted again and this time, he exclusively asked for recommendations for Bollywood classics:

From 3 Idiots to Golmaal, Andaz Apna Apna to DDLJ, Federer really has a lot on his plate, it seems:

Clearly, Federer has a lot on his plate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram