Roger Federer Asked Desi Fans For Bollywood Movie Recos and Twitter Delivered

What if we told you that your favourite tennis star is asking for movie suggestions from his fans and is keen on binge watching Bollywood classics?

We assure you, we aren't kidding. On Wednesday, Roger Federer tweeted in the morning asking for movie suggestions. He wrote, "Any movie suggestions? #AvengersAssemble #Aquaman." Check out the tweet here:

For the past one hour, his fans have been flooding the comment section with movie suggestions. While some genuinely suggested movies that Federer could binge on, some shared clips of his games calling it their favourite "movie."

How about Twins? You know a thing or two about them... #RFbingewatchlist pic.twitter.com/KCdTJL1x5e — TENNIS (@Tennis) October 2, 2019

This is a very entertaining short movie, don't you think? pic.twitter.com/USC5yc0Vgi — (@rafaIicious) October 2, 2019

Inception... you cannot go wrong with Inception. — Laura Polanco (@lauraplnc) October 2, 2019

This is my favourite 3 hour 38 minute long movie pic.twitter.com/1Sd2VMbaDA — Fiona +✌️ (@federering) October 2, 2019

Of course, Bollywood fans jumped at the opportunity. Flooded with Hindi movie suggestions, Federer tweeted again and this time, he exclusively asked for recommendations for Bollywood classics:

A Bollywood classic maybe? ‍♂️ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

From 3 Idiots to Golmaal, Andaz Apna Apna to DDLJ, Federer really has a lot on his plate, it seems:

3 idiots!! A modern classic that you'll appreciate for sure :) — Talha Kapadia (@talhakpd) October 2, 2019

How about a Bollywood/Hollywood classic ... SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE — RolexShMasters (@SH_RolexMasters) October 2, 2019

Andaz Apna Apna — (@AndColorPockeT) October 2, 2019

Lage Raho Munna Bhai #GandhiJayanti — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) October 2, 2019

Rang De Basanti — Debi (@WhoDebitara) October 2, 2019

Clearly, Federer has a lot on his plate.

