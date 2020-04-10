BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Roger Federer Turns Narrator, Asks Fans to Cheer for Warriors in Fight Against Coronavirus

Getty Images

Getty Images

Federer with eight titles is the most successful male singles player in the tournament's history.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
One of the most loved modern day sportspersons Roger Federer is doing a great deal to drive home the message that everyone needs to stay at home during these trying times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After creating quite the social media storm with his volleying challenge earlier in the week, the Swiss ace along with the organisers of Wimbledon put together a very touching montage with Federer narrating and asking fans to cheer for the coronavirus warriors.

Federer with eight titles is the most successful male singles player in the tournament's history.

"Since 1877 Wimbledon fans have embraced The Championships," Federer says in the video. "You have watched through multiple types of screen at all hours of the day and night. Descended from afar. Even queued. My, how you have queued. This summer sadly, we must come together by staying apart. No tents will be pitched, no records broken, no trophies engraved.

"But as we say thank you for your passion and support, we remind ourselves that countless champions will be crowned. As frontline workers across the globe compete for us, we cheer for them. For now with play suspended, we are united in hope that tomorrow will be better than today."

The pandemic has killed over 85,000 around the world and led to cancellation or postponement of sports events, including the 2020 Olympics. The Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since the Second World War.

