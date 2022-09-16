'Roger That': Tennis Star Roger Federer Announces Retirement as Fans Celebrate the GOAT

Roger Federer announced his retirement from competitive Tennis on Thursday. His farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. The 41-year-old won 20 Grand Slam titles during his career. A series of knee operations forced him out of the Tennis court since Wimbledon 2021. He posted the big news on his social media accounts where he stated that he worked hard to return to competitive tennis in the past couple of years but feels that his body has given him a clear message.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event,” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

As soon as the news came out, people started pouring in their reactions on social media. “Just made this Twitter account for you. To see your posts, interact with you and all and my best day of life was when you liked my comment under your post.. Just started watching tennis because of you. Never felt watching a match without you in it,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The greatest of all time!.” Here are a few reactions:

Happy retirement the Great @rogerfederer ❤

We miss you on the field https://t.co/GPlUFytaM1 — aneelkarkee@567 (@aneelkarkee5671) September 16, 2022

Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022

Roger, there was and never will be anyone like you. You crushed me on the court, but were so nice and genuine that I couldn’t hate you for it. You made the game better on and off the court and you will be missed. Good luck, you have earned all the success and joy in the world https://t.co/DwROmZXeJm — James Blake (@JRBlake) September 15, 2022

A role model for me and so many others!! Thanks for everything Roger 🙏🏼 It’s been a privilege to share the court with you!! https://t.co/lMF1zHp8vv — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 15, 2022

💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022

As a tennis fan, first I wanted to thank you for everything you have contributed to the sport, you gave a lot to tennis. Then as a fan of one of your biggest rivals (@DjokerNole) I wanted to thank you for the epic matches you have given us over the years. Tremendous career Roger. https://t.co/AAbHC9hBzJ pic.twitter.com/AJ4OVsNt20 — Juan Heredia 🇸🇪19⚓05💙💛💙🐊 (@JuanHeredia18) September 16, 2022

Also, Former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli dropped a comment on Roger Federer’s retirement post on Instagram. Kohli wrote, “The greatest of all time. King Roger”. He also added a couple of heart emojis to his comment.

He met the legendary Swiss star in 2019 during the Australian open with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. After meeting Federer, Kohli in an interview with BCCI, the former Indian skipper said it was a fanboy moment for him when he met the Tennis legend.

“Well amazing! I have met him a couple of times before as well and the fact he remembered was like wow,” Kohli told bcci.tv.

“I mean he told me that he met me in Sydney a few years back when he played an exhibition game and I was like ‘wow he remembers me’ and I can’t explain that feeling to you, you know,” Kohli said.

