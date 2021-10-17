Rohan Gavaskar Reacts to Viral Meme on Dad Sunil and Matthew Hayden from IPL Final

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 came to an end on Friday with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to become the champions for the fourth time. While fans lauded the players on social media and celebrated CSK’s win, the commentators were also talked about on social media, thanks to their vibrant outfits. As the tournament final and Dussehra or Vijay Dashami fell on the same day, both the Indian and foreign commentators were seen wearing colourful kurta-pajamas with dupattas in a complete desi look. While it goes without saying that their outfits gave rise to some hilarious memes on social media, a particular image of Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden was the most targeted image out of all.

In the image, Gavaskar can be seen sitting on a chair and using his phone, while Hayden sits beside him on the ground outside the boundary rope.

Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar look like they are watching Sanjay Subramaniam at Music Academy for Carnatic music season. #IPLFinal #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/HmN5p5Klc2— Sai K (@AkriPasta) October 15, 2021

Subah subah dulhan ki vidaai ke baad naashte ka intezaar karte hue fufaji aur mausaji pic.twitter.com/WLPVLV3uLU— Tiilooo 2.0 (@KasamCinemaaki) October 15, 2021

shaadi ke baad kharche ka hisaab lagaate dulhe ke pitaji aur chacha ji pic.twitter.com/XzFni5vVwi— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 15, 2021

The viral meme was even shared by Sunil Gavaskar’s son and former cricketer Rohan. Sharing the meme, Rohan wrote, “I’m now gonna have to start calling haydos chacha (Uncle)!!"

I’m now gonna have to start calling haydos chacha !! https://t.co/jWlyRfWgb8— Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) October 16, 2021

CSK posted a formidable total of 192, thanks to Faf du Plessis’ magnificent 86 off 59 balls and handy innings by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and later Robin Uthappa. KKR began the chase on a high note with openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill stitching a 91-run stand together but fell short by 27 runs due to a middle-order collapse.

