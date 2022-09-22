CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rohan Joshi Under Fire For 'Good Riddance' Comment After Raju Srivastav's Death

Rohan Joshi has deleted his comment. (Credits: Rohan Joshi, Raju Srivastava on Instagram)

Rohan Joshi had left the now-deleted comment under a tribute for Raju Srivastav posted by comedian Atul Khatri.

Comedian Rohan Joshi is under fire on social media for his “good riddance” comment after Raju Srivastav’s death. Joshi had left the now-deleted comment under a tribute for Srivastav posted by comedian Atul Khatri. “We haven’t lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastav took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn’t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone’s right to say something even if you don’t agree. F*** him and good riddance (sic),” Joshi had commented.

Joshi, after deleting his comment, clarified that he did so because “after a minute of anger”, he realised that “today is not about [him].” He added in his comment: “Sorry if it hurt you and thanks for the perspective”.

