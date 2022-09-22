Rohan Joshi Under Fire For 'Good Riddance' Comment After Raju Srivastav's Death

Comedian Rohan Joshi is under fire on social media for his “good riddance” comment after Raju Srivastav’s death. Joshi had left the now-deleted comment under a tribute for Srivastav posted by comedian Atul Khatri. “We haven’t lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastav took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn’t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone’s right to say something even if you don’t agree. F*** him and good riddance (sic),” Joshi had commented.

the thing about Rohan Joshi is that he is crass. you don't have to mourn someone's death. but, you don't have to piss on their pyre or dance on their grave either.

if you don't get that, your moral core is corroded. pic.twitter.com/U9rt4flUUq — Harini Calamur (@calamur) September 22, 2022

Rohan Joshi in his videos: "I'm 36. I'm 36. I'm 36. I'm 36. I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.

I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.

I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36. I'm 36. I'm 36. I'm 36. I'm 36. I'm 36.I'm 36.I'm 36." Then act your age, bro. pic.twitter.com/F50SwyB2YM — AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) September 21, 2022

Congratulations Rohan Joshi / Mojorojo. You abused Raju Srivastava under one post’s comment section and you become ‘famous’ across social media. This is what Srivastava has achieved in his lifetime. — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) September 21, 2022

Reading Rohan Joshi's post on Raju Srivastav and recalling how great a riddance was the demise of All India Bakchod. — Tushar Gupta (@Tushar15_) September 21, 2022

Despicable!! Rohan Joshi forfeits his right to be called a comic. For one they get timing. pic.twitter.com/sPM4YFJxl2 — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) September 21, 2022

Joshi, after deleting his comment, clarified that he did so because “after a minute of anger”, he realised that “today is not about [him].” He added in his comment: “Sorry if it hurt you and thanks for the perspective”.

