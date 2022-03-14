'Rohit Not My Captain': Young Fans Hold 'Reinstate Kohli' Poster at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Separated by IPL’s Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore franchises, captain Rohit Sharma and former skip Virat Kohli are united every time they don the Indian jersey. While the duo has actively backed each other during the highs and lows in their respective careers, and exhibited healthy relationships on and off the field, it’s often Sharma Vs Kohli when it comes to the fandom of the two stalwarts of the game. Taking this feeling forward, a cricket fan dad attending the Pink-ball Test between India and Sri Lanka shared a photo of his little ones holding a poster in the stands of M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the match that inadvertently made the Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fans have a go at each other (yet again).

The now-viral poster held by the young lads reads: “Rohit is #NotMyCaptain. Reinstate Kohli #GOAT."

Things began to heat up on Twitter as the poster gained traction among Sharma-Kohli fans.

Rohit is India's captain. Maybe not your kid's.— Jinkismita⁴⁵ ॐ (@45merchandised_) March 14, 2022

Virat's captaincy carrier Without Rohit .. pic.twitter.com/wKvJ6mMONt— ᴼʸᵉᵉ (@Mr_Exotic__) March 14, 2022

Rohit is not ur captain because ur nt a part of team india #rohit— Mr Perfect (@MrPerfe86509088) March 14, 2022

Rohit is India's captain— Im_umesh45 (@IUmesh45) March 14, 2022

Rohit is Indian captain right now don’t matter u like him or not you have to support him to bring the glory to India— Mridul krishna (@mridulkrishna77) March 14, 2022

While the rivalry between fans may exist, it doesn’t exist in the players as much. In a ‘Breakfast With Champions’ interview from 2017, Kohli had mentioned that initially when Rohit Sharma was bursting into the scene, he felt threatened. “I’m also a young player, so what is the new guy everyone is hyped about?’ Kohli explained in Hindi.

Then the T-20 world cup happened, and Kohli saw Rohit Sharma’s batting. He then went on to praise it saying, “It’s amazing. I haven’t seen anyone time it better than him."

Interestingly, a couple of years ago Australian journalist Chloe Amanda Bailey had taken to Twitter to ask the Indian janta as to why the fans of two cricketers disliked each other so much.

Why do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans dislike each other so much? They are both India? I need an explanation please. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pKheSduMZZ— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 16, 2020

Her curious tweet had unleashed Pandora’s box as cricket fans indulged in a mini-war on explaining why one was better than the other.

