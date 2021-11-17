Rohit Sharma's 9-Year-old Tweet on 'Captaincy' Resurfaces Ahead of NZ Tour

Hitman Rohit Sharma who will be leading Team India as a full-time T20I captain against New Zealand in Jaipur may just have pulled off a Jofra Archer. Before India take on the Black Caps in the first T20I clash on Wednesday, fans of the Indian opener dug up a 9-year-old tweet wherein Sharma informed Twitterati about him leading the Mumbai side and looked forward to “added responsibility." Sharma’s tweet came ahead of the Rajasthan vs Mumbai Ranji clash in Jaipur where he scored 79. Notably, the match also featured the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

“Touched down on Jaipur, and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility," Sharma wrote in a tweet dated November 7, 2012.

Touched down in jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility 🙂— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 7, 2012

Doesn’t happen every day, does it?

A cricket fan went ahead and shared the details from the 9-year-old Ranji clash.

Meanwhile, Sharma, who made his India debut under Rahul Dravid’s leadership back way in 2007, remembers that moment vividly and is hoping to create many happy memories in their new partnership.

Since that debut in an ODI against Ireland, Rohit has gone on to become one of the greats in white-ball cricket and Dravid, after achieving greatness as a player, has been instrumental in creating the national team’s feeder line as a coach.

Both fondly recalled their first interaction ahead of the T20 series opener against New Zealand on Wednesday.

“We were talking about it yesterday on the bus. I guess time flies, doesn’t it? I actually remember Rohit even before the Ireland series when we were playing a challenger in Madras.

“We all knew that Rohit was going to be special. We could just see that he was a very very special talent that I wouldn’t so many years later be working with him that I never thought about or envisaged….

“… but honestly, the way he has grown as a leader as a person over these last 14 years now. What he’s achieved both as an India player and as a leader for the Mumbai Indians has been phenomenal.

