Home » News » Buzz » Rohit Sharma to Replace Kohli? Fans Have Already Picked Their Captain With Memes
2-MIN READ

Rohit Sharma to Replace Kohli? Fans Have Already Picked Their Captain With Memes

Will Rohit Sharma replace Virat Kohli as the limited-overs captain? (File image / Hotstar)

Rohit Sharma may replace Virat Kohli and take over as the captain in the limited-overs format post 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE.

Rumours of Indian opener Rohit Sharma taking charge as the skipper of the limited-overs format took flight on Monday morning after reports of Hitman replacing the current leader Virat Kohli surfaced online. This change, reportedly, would take place after the conclusion of the upcoming 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE.

There have been rumours of Sharma taking over the charge, at least in T20Is, considering his record as stand-in captain with IPL success where he has Mumbai Indians to five titles further boosting his claim. “Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world,” TOI quoted sources as saying. The report further quoted the source as noting that Kohli’s responsibilities across the formats have taken a toll on his batting and that he wants to bring in some fresh energy to the table.

Already a reality on social media

While the change could perhaps become a reality in the coming days, the fans of Sharma and Mumbai Indians have already accepted the Hitman as their new captain.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest criticisms of Kohli’s captaincy is his failure to land a major ICC trophy since taking over the charge of the team. Recently, in June, India lost in the final of the World Test Championship as well which further fueled the talks.

first published:September 13, 2021, 11:28 IST