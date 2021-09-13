Rohit Sharma to Replace Kohli? Fans Have Already Picked Their Captain With Memes

Rumours of Indian opener Rohit Sharma taking charge as the skipper of the limited-overs format took flight on Monday morning after reports of Hitman replacing the current leader Virat Kohli surfaced online. This change, reportedly, would take place after the conclusion of the upcoming 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE.

There have been rumours of Sharma taking over the charge, at least in T20Is, considering his record as stand-in captain with IPL success where he has Mumbai Indians to five titles further boosting his claim. “Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world,” TOI quoted sources as saying. The report further quoted the source as noting that Kohli’s responsibilities across the formats have taken a toll on his batting and that he wants to bring in some fresh energy to the table.

Already a reality on social media

While the change could perhaps become a reality in the coming days, the fans of Sharma and Mumbai Indians have already accepted the Hitman as their new captain.

After the World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli will step down from the captaincy of ODI and T20I and Rohit Sharma will be the new captain.#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #captaincy pic.twitter.com/QEvvXdw6OA— Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) September 13, 2021

#captaincySources : Rohit will be the next white ball skipper soon*Rohit fans :- pic.twitter.com/rn5l1SBMxr — Suraj Yadav (@skumar887751) September 13, 2021

#RohitSharma to take command of our T20 team AFTER Worldcup …*It means T20WC under #Viratkohli #captaincy this year also be like :😷 pic.twitter.com/Zdp78Jv9fk — oneaboveall (@Memengineer69) September 13, 2021

Rohit is 34 now he'll definitely play for next 4 yrs, If virat steps down from captaincy, Rohit should lead ICT , as we got 3 world Cup in next 3 yrs,it's great chance for us to win anyone of those 😊💙@ImRo45 #RohitSharma #Captaincy pic.twitter.com/gWX3u4PAQH— 〽️σwnicк ᴮᴱᴬˢᵀ (@Mr_hypo_thetic) September 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma, the captain of M̶u̶m̶b̶a̶i̶ Indians.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, one of the biggest criticisms of Kohli’s captaincy is his failure to land a major ICC trophy since taking over the charge of the team. Recently, in June, India lost in the final of the World Test Championship as well which further fueled the talks.

