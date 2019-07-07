Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
5-min read

'Real Sharmaji ka Beta': Twitter in Awe of Rohit Sharma as the Hitman Sets World Cup Record

Rohit Sharma also crossed a couple of milestones that day. He reached 12,000 runs across formats in international cricket – the ninth Indian to do so – and he also leapfrogged former India captain Sourav Ganguly on the list of ODI centuries.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Real Sharmaji ka Beta': Twitter in Awe of Rohit Sharma as the Hitman Sets World Cup Record
Image: Twitter
Loading...

We wish our readers to know that it was our deepest desire to begin this copy with unapologetic, animated and absolutely boisterous chants of "Rohit Rohit Rohit" and probably just leave it at that. But since we can't, we decided to take it from the start instead.

Recreating the pace and establishing the chemistry that openers need, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul galloped India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

There was an air of unmistakable confidence in India of a team that has made it to the semi-finals as they won the match in an almost dismissive manner. By the end of it, Sri Lanka was flattened -- and even Malinga’s magic that we saw against England -- wore off thin against Sharma and Rahul’s clinical performances.

Rohit Sharma was effortless. His full-blooded strokes were outrageous and graceful in equal measures.

There was of course, Dhananjaya de Silva, who Sharma destroyed in a matter of two deliveries. Sri Lanka had elected to bat thinking the pitch would become far slower in the afternoon and take turn, thus bringing the spinner into play.

But what they did not see coming -- or probably couldn't stop from coming -- was Rohit Sharma's uncharacteristic aggression.

And so, that equation was overhauled in a matter of minutes and in style – as Sharma skipped down the track to throw the ball back and past the bowler in the longest six of the day. Sharma was basically doing whatever he wanted to and there was no effective stopping to that.

Preceding this were eight mighty fours. On 99, Sharma pulled a Kasun Rajitha off-stump delivery to the midwicket boundary to bring up the record for most centuries - crossing Kumar Sangakkara's four - in a World Cup. The man has six centuries, the same now as Sachin Tendulkar.

He scored 103 off 94 balls in what was a classy knock against one of his favorite opponents. Before this game, Rohit was on 544 runs and now he has overtaken Shakib’s tally of 606 to now be the leading run scorer in the World Cup with 647 from 8 innings.

Sharma also crossed a couple of milestones that day. He reached 12,000 runs across formats in international cricket – the ninth Indian to do so – and he also leapfrogged former India captain Sourav Ganguly on the list of ODI centuries. Ganguly had 22 tons to his name. Sharma was 74 runs away from completing 12,000 runs in international cricket before this game.

Now that we have well established everything, lets just "Rohit Rohit Rohit!", shall we?

And we are not the only ones. The cricketing fraternity was full of praise for Rohit Sharma, as were the fans. Twitter is brimming with excitement:

Rohit says its baby luck, and now others have started to think so too:

And lets not forget that Rohit's opening partner KL Rahul made a hundred as well.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram