'Real Sharmaji ka Beta': Twitter in Awe of Rohit Sharma as the Hitman Sets World Cup Record

We wish our readers to know that it was our deepest desire to begin this copy with unapologetic, animated and absolutely boisterous chants of "Rohit Rohit Rohit" and probably just leave it at that. But since we can't, we decided to take it from the start instead.

Recreating the pace and establishing the chemistry that openers need, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul galloped India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

There was an air of unmistakable confidence in India of a team that has made it to the semi-finals as they won the match in an almost dismissive manner. By the end of it, Sri Lanka was flattened -- and even Malinga’s magic that we saw against England -- wore off thin against Sharma and Rahul’s clinical performances.

Rohit Sharma was effortless. His full-blooded strokes were outrageous and graceful in equal measures.

There was of course, Dhananjaya de Silva, who Sharma destroyed in a matter of two deliveries. Sri Lanka had elected to bat thinking the pitch would become far slower in the afternoon and take turn, thus bringing the spinner into play.

But what they did not see coming -- or probably couldn't stop from coming -- was Rohit Sharma's uncharacteristic aggression.

And so, that equation was overhauled in a matter of minutes and in style – as Sharma skipped down the track to throw the ball back and past the bowler in the longest six of the day. Sharma was basically doing whatever he wanted to and there was no effective stopping to that.

Preceding this were eight mighty fours. On 99, Sharma pulled a Kasun Rajitha off-stump delivery to the midwicket boundary to bring up the record for most centuries - crossing Kumar Sangakkara's four - in a World Cup. The man has six centuries, the same now as Sachin Tendulkar.

He scored 103 off 94 balls in what was a classy knock against one of his favorite opponents. Before this game, Rohit was on 544 runs and now he has overtaken Shakib’s tally of 606 to now be the leading run scorer in the World Cup with 647 from 8 innings.

Sharma also crossed a couple of milestones that day. He reached 12,000 runs across formats in international cricket – the ninth Indian to do so – and he also leapfrogged former India captain Sourav Ganguly on the list of ODI centuries. Ganguly had 22 tons to his name. Sharma was 74 runs away from completing 12,000 runs in international cricket before this game.

Now that we have well established everything, lets just "Rohit Rohit Rohit!", shall we?

And we are not the only ones. The cricketing fraternity was full of praise for Rohit Sharma, as were the fans. Twitter is brimming with excitement:

A record breaking 5th World Cup century in #CWC19 for Rohit Sharma. A pure pleasure to watch. Surely he will leave a legacy as one of the great white ball batsmen. — ian bishop (@irbishi) July 6, 2019

Oozing class on the way to the 🔢5th ton of the world cup. @ImRo45 is now making numbers look silly. #ICCCricketWorldCup 👏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 6, 2019

💯 no 5 ! #hitman you legend ! ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 where is the mos trophy 🏆 👈🏽🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️ looks like it’s done and dusted 👊🏽 @ImRo45 first man ever to achieve this feat ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 6, 2019

No one ever has scored a century 5 times in one edition of the @cricketworldcup.. a dream run! Top class @ImRo45#INDvSL #CWC19 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 6, 2019

Congratualations to @ImRo45 for an absolute 100 .We hope that u break the records Love from the border #indVsSl #RohitSharma — Mohd Ali Qanber (@Mohdali74664253) July 7, 2019

Third 💯 in a "RO"w for "HIT"man 🙏🙏Five 💯s in a single @cricketworldcup 🔥🔥First player ever to achieve this rare feat 👏👏Inches closer to MOS trophy 🏆 What a fantastic player @ImRo45 is 👌👌Congratulations Champ 💐💐#INDvSL #CWC2019 @BCCI @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/wen3mJELSE — GNR (@rao_goka) July 7, 2019

Only a real Sharma Ji ka ladka can be disappointed even after scoring 100 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/clLi7LvzGi — LetMeSpeak (@amit_twitted) July 6, 2019

Unbelievable consistency from Rohit Sharma, World Cup 100’s running in him like haemoglobin in our bloods. A good 100 from KL Rahul as well and a well deserved win for Team India. Semi Finals kiske saath lag raha hai ? #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/ehp5VZXWWF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2019

If Rohit Sharma version 2.0 had made debut in 2007 He would be competing with Virat Kohli to chase Sachin Tendulkar record... 🔥 — Bobgally (@Krishnan_Masi) July 6, 2019

Rohit says its baby luck, and now others have started to think so too:

Great Calendar year for @ImRo45 Birth of his Baby Girl@mipaltan - IPL Champions Now 5 100's in #CWC19 #INDvSL — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma is playing at another level, fatherhood has helped him immensely. Also, nice to see KL Rahul convert this into a 100. #IndvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2019

And lets not forget that Rohit's opening partner KL Rahul made a hundred as well.

It has been a class display from Rohit Sharma this World Cup, to score 5 centuries in a single edition in just 8 innings is truly special. Feel delighted for KL Rahul as well, has been a pleasure to see him score a 100 today. Brilliant for Indian Cricket #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/6EYdgD4OHi — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 6, 2019