Rohit Sharma Superfan Performs 'Aarti' for Mumbai Indians Skipper in IPL 2021, Video Goes Viral

A lot was riding on the shoulders of ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma, the skipper and opening batsman of the Mumbai Indians unit, to give his side a flying start in the opening clash of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. Asked to bat first, Sharma looked solid as ever and got off to a decent start. His fans from all over the country cheered on and backed their captain on the microblogging site Twitter. However, a fan of the Men in Blue army took his love for the MI captain one notch up after a Twitter user shared a video of him performing the auspicious “aarti" for Rohit Sharma who had just walked out in the middle after losing the toss to RCB captain Virat Kohli.

The video was further shared by Rohit Sharma fan accounts across the platform.

Meanwhile, Sharma was undone shortly in a horrible mixup with his opening partner Chris Lynn. Batting at 19, Sharma sprinted for a single after Lynn guided one of Yuzvendra Chahal’s deliveries to the cover region. With no run in sight, Sharma was sent back by Lynn only to fall short of his crease. The incident happened in the fourth over of the match.

Chasing a target of 160 at Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, RCB crossed the finish line on the final delivery of the match in what turned out to a thriller of an opening encounter.

With their 9th straight loss in season openers, Mumbai Indians have started yet another IPL campaign with an L to their name with a narrow two-wicket loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai in the 1st match of IPL 2021 on Friday.

The second IPL clash goes on floors on Saturday where Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings is all set to meet Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant.

