Rohit Sharma Fans Bring Out the Bill Memes as Indian Cricketers Order Controversy for Lunch

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw have been put in isolation as both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into a video in which they are seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols.

Buzz Staff

While the ongoing Test series between hosts Australia and the Indian squad has already seen a lot of action on the field, it was an outing by the Indian cricketers that has become the major talking point on social media.

A video of the incident was posted by a Twitter user wherein the said cricketers were seen dining at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne, violating the protocols given to the players in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Excited Fan Tweeted Video of Indian Cricketers at Melbourne Restaurant. Now, They're All in Isolation

However, on Saturday another image of the bill - this time the full version - went viral on social media, and Twitter users outraged over the mention of beef in it. While the authenticity of the bill in the second image cannot be verified, but the content of the bill, alleging the cricketers consumed beef, has not stopped the social media keyboard warriors and trolls to take a dig at the cricketers.

Also Read: After Quarantine Breach, Twitter Users Outrage Over Beef Consumption as Rohit Sharma & Co Get Brutally Trolled

With a lot of outrage at display, there were folks who found a lighter side to the entire fiasco-- by turning the bill into an unsuspecting villain emerging from the situation.

The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when travelling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.


