Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss

Needing 18 to win in the Super Over against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as he thumped two maximums on the last two deliveries of the match in Hamilton.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
Another Super Over, another loss for the New Zealanders.

After losing the dramatic Super Over in 2019 Cricket World Cup against England that lost them the coveted trophy, the Black Caps found themselves in a similar situation when they met India in the T20I series-deciding match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

10 needed off 2 deliveries. Rohit Sharma on strike, Tim Southee with the ball.

Sharma hits back to back sixes, as India end with 20/0 in the Super Over, chasing Kane Williamson side's target of 18.

Indian fans on Twitter celebrated the nail-biting victory with memes hailing Rohit Sharma and his unstoppable hunger for runs. The déjà vu of New Zealand losing in the Super Over yet again wasn't amiss amongst lovers of the sport.

With Wednesday's victory, India sealed the 5-match T20I series 3-0.

Earlier, put in to bat first, Rohit Sharma's 65 along with skipper Virat Kohli's 38, helped India post a formidable score of 179/5.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson led the charge from the front, scoring an inspiring 95 before Mohammad Shami got the better of him.

First Williamson then departed Ross Taylor on the last ball as Shami restricted Kiwis from scoring 9 in the final over.

Jasprit Bumrah was given the ball to deliver the Super Over. Williamson and Martin Guptill together smashed two boundaries and a maximum to power the target to 18.

