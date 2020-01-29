Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss

Another Super Over, another loss for the New Zealanders.

After losing the dramatic Super Over in 2019 Cricket World Cup against England that lost them the coveted trophy, the Black Caps found themselves in a similar situation when they met India in the T20I series-deciding match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

10 needed off 2 deliveries. Rohit Sharma on strike, Tim Southee with the ball.

Sharma hits back to back sixes, as India end with 20/0 in the Super Over, chasing Kane Williamson side's target of 18.

Indian fans on Twitter celebrated the nail-biting victory with memes hailing Rohit Sharma and his unstoppable hunger for runs. The déjà vu of New Zealand losing in the Super Over yet again wasn't amiss amongst lovers of the sport.

What a match!! New Zealand yet again loses to the team in blue in a Super Over #NZvIND — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 29, 2020

Umpires : it will be a super overNew Zealand players : pic.twitter.com/hcJlENDb3r — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 29, 2020

Pehle hum match dominate karengeFir Tie KarengeFir super over hogaFir hum haar jaayenge pic.twitter.com/sGwCgl2UZn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 29, 2020

Kane WilliamsonDuring normal When match goesmatch into super over pic.twitter.com/jLg5nI9U3u — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 29, 2020

Virat Kohli - 2 ball mein 10 runs ban jaayega?Rohit Sharma - pic.twitter.com/M5SKTzhKt5 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 29, 2020

Match Tied, we will go to super over now.Kiwis: pic.twitter.com/ZF1GDkzRQl — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 29, 2020

This is the best batsman in the world right now.When it comes to decider this man never let India down.Hitman becomes superhit in Super Over.Remember the name #RohitSharma #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8hN0OxUH9q — Mukul Sharma (@mukulsharma1419) January 29, 2020

Hits a six on the last ball of the super over.Truly a Sharmaji ka ladka. #NZvInd — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 29, 2020

What an incredible win. Mohammad Shami exceptional to defend 2 of the last 4 balls in the main game and #RohitSharma showing once again why he is one of the most dangerous batsman in the world. A match to remember for a long long time #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/dkQQmQkwlU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2020

Keep calm and trust @ImRo45- the Hitman! This Indian team is so full of men who can turn the game on their own! Bumrah has an off day, so @MdShami11 raises his hand. Congratulations #TeamIndia on your first ever T20I series win in NZ #NZvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/GJck9pMB86 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 29, 2020

T3425 - INDIA INDIAINDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ..UNBELIEVABLE🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 29, 2020

Brothaman you beauty ☝🏼 @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 29, 2020

With Wednesday's victory, India sealed the 5-match T20I series 3-0.

Earlier, put in to bat first, Rohit Sharma's 65 along with skipper Virat Kohli's 38, helped India post a formidable score of 179/5.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson led the charge from the front, scoring an inspiring 95 before Mohammad Shami got the better of him.

First Williamson then departed Ross Taylor on the last ball as Shami restricted Kiwis from scoring 9 in the final over.

Jasprit Bumrah was given the ball to deliver the Super Over. Williamson and Martin Guptill together smashed two boundaries and a maximum to power the target to 18.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.