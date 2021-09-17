Rohit Sharma Fans Storm Twitter With Memes as Kohli Says Goodbye to T20I Captaincy

Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he would call it quits as India’s T20I skipper after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in UAE scheduled next month. Kohli stressed the workload management and noted that he wanted to focus on the longer formats of the sport. “Considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."

While there is no official news yet on who would replace Kohli, the cricketer did mention Rohit Sharma in his viral social media post. “Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I’ve decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October."

Naturally, King Kohli fans felt emotional at their captain’s decision. But if you have ever been on that corner of the cricket Twitter, you’d know the Kohli vs Sharma rivalry posts were begging to happen.

In no time, Sharma stans emerged and rejoiced at their “captain" perhaps taking the throne soon.

Rohit Sharma fans right now pic.twitter.com/eAVqBORalo— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) September 16, 2021

A conversation between Rohit Bhaiya and Ritika Bhabhi pic.twitter.com/ACmmjIvJYl— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 16, 2021

Virat Kohli step down from captaincy in T20 Format.BCCI to Rohit Sharma : pic.twitter.com/zgXGvne19J — Sachin🇮🇳 (@Humorousbeeing) September 16, 2021

Kohli has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where he has been the captain, India have won 27 times while losing 14 times. On the other hand, Sharma, 34, has captained India 19 times of which they have won 15 and lost four.

