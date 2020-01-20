Rohit Sharma Had a Chill Time With Daughter Samaira After Glorious Ton Against Australia
Despite an overwhelming victory against Australia, the winning moment of the match was stolen by Rohit Sharma's tiny-tot Samaira. The baby girl, who turned one recently, was spotted in the pavilion along with her dad.
Collage tweeted by @yohandons123.
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team are at peak of success after they clinched a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a 137-run stand for the second wicket. Rohit even went on to become the third-fastest batsman to reach 9000 ODI run during their 287-run chase.
A fan page of duo Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh shared a glimpse of Samaira’s fun time during the match.
Captioned, “Pic Of The Day #RohitSharma #INDvAUS,” the picture showed the baby’s girl trying to snatch a water bottle from her dad.
Pic Of The Day #RohitSharma #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sJsKw9Jix0— Ritika Sajdeh™ (@ImRitika45) January 19, 2020
Another user shared multiple pictures of the father-duo daughter, where Samaira can be seen donning various expressions.
January 19, 2020
The cricketer celebrated his daughter’s birthday on December 31. He shared a heartfelt note on her birthday, writing, “Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here’s to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world.”
