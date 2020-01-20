Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Rohit Sharma Had a Chill Time With Daughter Samaira After Glorious Ton Against Australia

Despite an overwhelming victory against Australia, the winning moment of the match was stolen by Rohit Sharma's tiny-tot Samaira. The baby girl, who turned one recently, was spotted in the pavilion along with her dad.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rohit Sharma Had a Chill Time With Daughter Samaira After Glorious Ton Against Australia
Collage tweeted by @yohandons123.

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team are at peak of success after they clinched a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a 137-run stand for the second wicket. Rohit even went on to become the third-fastest batsman to reach 9000 ODI run during their 287-run chase.

Despite an overwhelming victory against Australia, the winning moment of the match was stolen by Rohit’s tiny-tot, Samaira. The baby girl, who turned one recently, was spotted in the pavilion along with her dad.

A fan page of duo Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh shared a glimpse of Samaira’s fun time during the match.

Captioned, “Pic Of The Day #RohitSharma #INDvAUS,” the picture showed the baby’s girl trying to snatch a water bottle from her dad.

Another user shared multiple pictures of the father-duo daughter, where Samaira can be seen donning various expressions.

The cricketer celebrated his daughter’s birthday on December 31. He shared a heartfelt note on her birthday, writing, “Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here’s to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram