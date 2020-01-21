Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra 'The Rock' Chahal With Viral Tattoo Meme

Sharma's online banters are as good as his batting.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra 'The Rock' Chahal With Viral Tattoo Meme
Meme tweeted by Rohit Sharma.

Indian star batsman Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life but his social media presence and online banters are as good as they get.

Cue Indian leggie Yuzevndra Chahal, who recently grabbed the attention of cricket fans in the country not with his bowling but with a shirtless photo of him "flaunting" his chest and arm tattoos that went viral across social media platforms.

While there was nothing particularly significant about his ink, Chahal's tatted body reminded some WWE fans of actor Dwayne Johnson aka the former wrestling legend The Rock.

A collage of the unsuspecting duo was passed around with hilarious captions at the expense of Chahal.

So much so that the Indian opener and Chahal's teammate Rohit Sharma got hold of the meme. "Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!!" Sharma captioned the viral meme.

Taking the light-hearted jibe in his stride, Chahal was more than happy to share the frame with The Rock.

Of course, this isn't the first time Chahal has found himself in a meme storm. During an India-Sri Lanka contest earlier in 2019's Cricket World Cup in England, Chahal grabbed the spotlight even as he had not grabbed a spot in the playing XI.

Coming back to Sharma's tweet, India dominated in the series decider ODI match against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the run machine smashed another ton in the successful run chase. Skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer provided valuable support as India went on to win the series 2-1.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
