3-min read

Rohit Sharma is the OG 'Sharmaji Ka Beta' and His Insatiable Hunger for Runs is Proof

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is on a run-making spree and there is no stopping him.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
Rohit Sharma is the OG 'Sharmaji Ka Beta' and His Insatiable Hunger for Runs is Proof
File image of Rohit Sharma / Reuters.

When Indian opener and run-machine Rohit Sharma is out padded-up on the 22 yards, he's going for the kill.

Sharma's ruthlessness with the bat peaked during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England where he piled up 648 runs in just 9 matches at an average of 81. With his never-ending hunger for runs, the world no. 2 ranked batsman smashed five centuries, the highest by any batter in a World Cup tournament.

Sunday night was no different when India met Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where the two teams were playing to win the levelled series 1-1. The usual happened. Skipper Virat Kohli (once again) lost the toss but this time, Aussie captain Aaron Finch decided to bat first.

Steve Smith's masterful century guided Australia to 286/9. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers scalping four wickets in his 10 overs, while Ravindra Jadeja uprooted two.

After losing KL Rahul early in the run chase, Sharma and Kohli stuck in the middle. The duo put up a 137-run partnership for the second wicket, giving Australia no momentum whatsoever to bounce back in the game. Shreyas Iyer provided a handy knock towards the end making the Aussie pacers look ordinary.

India chased down 287 and won the match along with the series with 15 balls to spare. Sharma finished with another ton, his 29th, scoring 119 in 128 deliveries. Kohli, on the other hand, fell 11 runs short of his 44th ODI hundred.

Sharma was awarded Player of the Match for his solid ton and cricket statisticians and online pundits were quick to inform the fans about the several records that the Indian opener had shattered on Sunday night.

The official Twitter account of ICC did a perfect throwback showing Sharma's illustrious journey since 2013.

ICC stated that Sharma had played 136 ODIs since its tweet and accumulated 7050 runs at an average almost touching 60.

Other interesting stats were put forth by cricket statistician Mazher Arshad.

Sharma has now scored 2,208 runs against Australia in 40 innings at an average just over 62.

He has smacked 8 centuries since January 2019. Unstoppable.

Incidentally, 119 against Australia on Sunday also happened to be his lowest century on the home ground -- meaning his other tons on Indian soil were 125+.

Here's a quick rundown:

141* Vs Australia in Jaipur, 2013

209 Vs Australia in Bengaluru, 2013

264 Vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata, 2014

150 Vs South Africa in Kanpur, 2015

125 Vs Australia in Nagpur, 2017

147 Vs New Zealand in Kanpur, 2017

208* Vs Sri Lanka in Mohali, 2017

152* Vs West Indies in Guwahati, 2018

162 Vs West Indies in Mumbai, 2018

159 Vs West Indies in Visakhapatnam, 2019

A few more interesting trivia about Sharma's continuing batting heroics.

Sunday's 119 against Australia also put Sharma in a unique club.

Rohit Sharma has scored 9115 runs in 224 ODI matches with 29 centuries and 43 fifties.

